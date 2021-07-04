Culpeper celebrates Independence Day

Starting early Sunday with a 5K run and closing the day with a spectacular fireworks display, Culpeper residents went all out to observe the July 4th holiday.
A quirky car and truck show, patriotic concert, kayaking at Yowell Meadow all added to the festive spirit—not to mention the town's traditional reading of the Declaration of Independence, presented in a Patriotic Demonstration beside the new Charters of Freedom monument.
Read the full story, complete with a gallery of photos, in Tuesday's print paper and online at starexponent.com.