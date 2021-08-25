Culpeper ceremony honors Black patriot of the American Revolution

Madden family descendents—including Thomas and his wife, Evelyn—attended as a biography of their ancestor was read during the colorful tribute to one of America’s first veterans.

Evelyn said she found the Aug. 14 event “a noteworthy occasion.”

“The ceremony was very timely,” she said Wednesday. “As more and more people begin to review this history, it adds to the knowledge we have of minorities who have contributed to the history of our nation.”

Thomas Madden noted that it is only recently that Culpeper-area residents have discussed “We Were Always Free,” his family members’ history of their lives as free people in the region.

“The book and this ceremony helps bring it to the forefront so that people are able to read it and digest the contents and hopefully present an intelligent accounting of a group of people in this community,” Madden said.

In 1775 or 1776, Clarke enlisted with Thomas Wells, a captain in the 15th Virginia Regiment then commanded by Col. David Mason.

In 1780, while the unit was headed to Charleston to aid troops there, Clarke was sent back to Virginia for supplies. So he avoided capture in South Carolina as British forces gained the upper hand there.