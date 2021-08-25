Culpeper ceremony honors Black patriot of the American Revolution

In the long war for American liberty from England, Black men fought for both the patriot and loyalist causes.
One who campaigned for independence and survived the Revolution was William Clarke, who lived in Culpeper County for years after the war.
On Saturday, local residents and descendants of other Revolutionary War soldiers gathered near Lignum to honor Clarke and his wartime service to the cause. People traveled from across the commonwealth to take part in the ceremony at the Madden Family Cemetery off State Route 3.
After the war, Clarke married into Culpeper’s accomplished Madden family, and fathered the forebears of people living in the area today. One of them is Thomas O. Madden II; William Clarke was his great-great-great maternal grandfather.
Madden said Wednesday that he thought the Aug. 21 ceremony by the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution—as well as the Daughters of the American Revolution—was “a dignified, well-attended event.”
“It looks like a lot of research was done to identify William Clarke,” he said. “... It was history that had to be discovered and brought to the forefront to discuss.”
Thomas Madden’s forebear, Willis Madden, married William Clarke’s daughter Kitty. The bronze plaque on a large boulder in the Madden Family Cemetery attests to their marriage and their children.
The SAR’s Virginia group, including its Culpeper Minute Men Chapter, installed a small granite memorial to honor Clarke. It is not definitely known where the patriot, who died Dec. 8, 1827, is buried. He was born about 1758 in York County, Virginia, to free mulatto John Clarke and Judith, a white servant of Joshua Slade.
Grandview Cemetery in Ross County, Ohio, has a memorial stone—with a Veterans Affairs Department headstone—commemorating Clarke in its Patriot Square. But no records indicate how long Clarke lived there, VASSAR members said.
Based on early 19th-century depositions in Culpeper County courts was as Virginia pension records, members of the SAR’s Culpeper Minutemen Chapter believe Clarke was living in Culpeper County when he died and is buried there, according to Dale Corey, the Revolutionary War Graves Committee chair of the Virginia SAR. Nancy Watford represented the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution at the Aug. 14 ceremony.
In September 1812 in Culpeper, Clarke swore an oath that he had served as a soldier in the entire Revolutionary War with Great Britain, the SAR said. He was present at the battles of Monmouth in New Jersey and Germantown in Pennsylvania.
On Saturday, Virginia members of the SAR in revolutionary-era uniforms marched into the Maddens’ wooded cemetery to present the colors and fire a musket salute in Clarke’s honor. Wreaths from SAR and DAR units across Virginia were placed for the occasion near the big boulder that anchors the cemetery.
Madden family descendents—including Thomas and his wife, Evelyn—attended as a biography of their ancestor was read during the colorful tribute to one of America’s first veterans.
Evelyn said she found the Aug. 14 event “a noteworthy occasion.”
“The ceremony was very timely,” she said Wednesday. “As more and more people begin to review this history, it adds to the knowledge we have of minorities who have contributed to the history of our nation.”
Thomas Madden noted that it is only recently that Culpeper-area residents have discussed “We Were Always Free,” his family members’ history of their lives as free people in the region.
“The book and this ceremony helps bring it to the forefront so that people are able to read it and digest the contents and hopefully present an intelligent accounting of a group of people in this community,” Madden said.
In 1775 or 1776, Clarke enlisted with Thomas Wells, a captain in the 15th Virginia Regiment then commanded by Col. David Mason.
In 1780, while the unit was headed to Charleston to aid troops there, Clarke was sent back to Virginia for supplies. So he avoided capture in South Carolina as British forces gained the upper hand there.
Travelling through North Carolina, Clarke linked up with Col. John Jameson of Culpeper and served with him until war’s end.
“The event meant a great deal to me,” Culpeper Minutemen SAR Chapter President Charles Jameson said Wednesday. “Even though William Clarke was a soldier servant to John Jameson, he was a Revolutionary War patriot fighting for everyone’s freedom—with the battle cry of ‘We were created equal.’”
Jameson’s unit came to be stationed in North Castle, N.Y. In August 1780, when British spy John Andre—who was relaying messages from American traitor Benedict Arnold—was captured, Andre was delivered to Jameson. Apparently, Clarke was present with Jameson during that transfer.
“Whether Clarke acted as a body servant, cook, courier, or teamster is unclear, but people of color often did these jobs during the Revolution,” Evelyn Madden read to participants in Saturday’s ceremony. “In addition, some people of color participated by fighting as soldiers.”
After the war, Clarke returned to Culpeper, as did Col. Jameson.
In 1795, Clarke married Hannah Peters who lived in Stafford County. William and Hannah’s children were Willis (Coleman) Clark, William Clarke, Betsey Clarke, Kitty Clarke Madden (wife of Willis Madden), and Nicholas Clarke.
In the 1810 U.S. census, Clarke was listed as a free man of color living in Culpeper County.
When John Jameson died in 1810, a house fire burned all of his paperwork. In court, Col. David Jameson proved that he had frequently heard his brother, John, speak of Clarke in very high regard.
David believed Clarke had continued his service until the war ended. In addition, Peter Tripplet and Gustavus Wallace signed affidavits attesting to Clarke’s service.
In 1816, as African Americans were required to possess, Clarke and his family were given a pass to visit his wife’s mother. In 1818 and 1820, he was back in Culpeper Courthouse applying for his Revolutionary War pension.
His wife, Hannah, was listed as a free woman of color and the head of a household of six in the 1830 census in Culpeper.
On Aug. 18, 1838, Hannah Clarke, about 80, applied for a pension in Culpeper; she stated she married William Clarke on March 19, 1785.
The Maddens trace their early roots to an Irish matriarch named Mary.
Willis Madden, Mary’s grandson, bought land in Culpeper in 1835 and, aided by his sons, built a tavern about 1852, well situated between Culpeper and Fredericksburg. Madden’s Tavern became a popular overnight accomodation for wagon traffic on the main thoroughfare between the towns, and Willis Madden gained respect for his honesty and hospitality.
Books about the family include “We Were Always Free” and “Madden’s Tavern,” both written by T.O. Madden Jr.
Culpeper Star-Exponent Editor Emily Jennings contributed to this report.
