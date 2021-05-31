Culpeper ceremony shares a painful key to D-Day victory

Aboard LST-289, Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Mitchell Broske was manning a stern gun when a torpedo hit the ship’s rudder and crew’s quarters.

Broske, 24, was reported missing. He was later declared dead.

Estimates vary, but Broske was one of about a thousand or more American servicemen who lost their lives—drowned, blown up or shot dead—in Exercise Tiger. Five times more men perished during Tiger than would die storming Utah Beach, Hutchins said.

The Allies hushed up the deadly mess for 40 years, until one of the exercise’s tanks was discovered on the floor of the English Channel.

“His family knew nothing ... only that he died in the line of duty,” Hutchins said of Broske. “Needless to say, his family was devastated. It was not until the 1980s that my mother-in-law learned of the circumstances of her brother’s death.”

Today, in Arlington National Cemetery, Utah Beach in Normandy, the World War II Memorial in Bedford, Va., Fort Rodman Park in Bedford, Mass., and in Devon, England, plaques and memorials testify to the soldiers’ and sailors’ sacrifice, she said.