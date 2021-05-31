Culpeper ceremony shares a painful key to D-Day victory

A sacred occasion, Memorial Day is when Americans reflect on the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.
On Monday in Culpeper National Cemetery, a few people assembled to hear the story of one man who perished in World War II. It was a small, non-public gathering, thanks to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, but no matter. The occasion bore all the traditional elements—flags, prayers, speechifying, a wreath laying, a rifle salute and the mournful notes of “Taps,” born in Virginia amid the American Civil War.
After the colors were posted and Cemetery Director Jason Hogan welcomed attendees, Culpeper County educator Elizabeth Hutchins took the podium to share a story from her family.
She spoke of Mitchell Broske of New London, Conn., the only son of Polish immigrants who came to the United States and made a good life for themselves and their family. Her husband Ron’s uncle, Broske served on LST-289—a 328-foot-long tank landing ship—during World War II.
Broske was killed during a top-secret rehearsal for the invasion of France that many still have not heard of.
Little more than a month before D-Day, Exercise Tiger was supposed to sharpen the skills of those who would make the Normandy landings during Operation Overlord. The idea: board landing craft, load tanks on ships, put out to sea and stage amphibious landings on southwestern England’s Channel coast, at a place called Slapton Sands in Devon.
Designed to be as realistic as possible, Tiger featured live ammunition and relied on swift coordination among its varied elements. Its site was chosen because of its similarity to France’s Utah Beach. To maintain secrecy, some 3,000 local residents were evacuated from the area.
Tiger involved about 300 British and American ships, Hutchins said. Some 30,000 U.S. servicemen were put aboard nine LSTs, stuffed with all the gear they would use for D-Day, gassed up and ready to go.
Hogan, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2524 Commander Keith Price and the Rev. Brad Hale, pastor of Reformation Lutheran Church, listened attentively as Hutchins described what happened next, over two tragic days.
In short, patrolling German torpedo boats caught sight of the unprotected fleet in the Channel. They attacked. One of the U.S. destroyers that was supposed to guard the rehearsal was in port for repairs. Other ships were delayed; not all of them got word. Radio communications broke down. Men wading ashore were mowed down by friendly fire.
The next day, German E-boats hit three LSTs in Convoy T-4 in Lyme Bay. Torpedoed, LST-507 sank with the loss of 202 U.S. personnel. LST-531 sank within six minutes, killing 424 U.S. personnel. In all, 749 Army and Navy service members were lost, Hutchins recounted.
Aboard LST-289, Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Mitchell Broske was manning a stern gun when a torpedo hit the ship’s rudder and crew’s quarters.
Broske, 24, was reported missing. He was later declared dead.
Estimates vary, but Broske was one of about a thousand or more American servicemen who lost their lives—drowned, blown up or shot dead—in Exercise Tiger. Five times more men perished during Tiger than would die storming Utah Beach, Hutchins said.
The Allies hushed up the deadly mess for 40 years, until one of the exercise’s tanks was discovered on the floor of the English Channel.
“His family knew nothing ... only that he died in the line of duty,” Hutchins said of Broske. “Needless to say, his family was devastated. It was not until the 1980s that my mother-in-law learned of the circumstances of her brother’s death.”
Today, in Arlington National Cemetery, Utah Beach in Normandy, the World War II Memorial in Bedford, Va., Fort Rodman Park in Bedford, Mass., and in Devon, England, plaques and memorials testify to the soldiers’ and sailors’ sacrifice, she said.
“Exercise Tiger was a disaster,” the former Culpeper County School Board chair told her audience. “The British and American forces were not communicating on the same frequencies. The convoy should have zigzagged instead of sailing in a straight line to avoid being an easy target. The British were instructed to shell each side of the beach and to fire over the heads of the men as they came ashore. [But] ... men landing on the beach were fired upon. Many drowned or died of hypothermia while waiting to be rescued.”
But painful lessons were learned.
The military quickly standardized radio frequencies, trained men how to use their life vests, detailed small craft to pick up floating survivors on D-Day, and snuffed out the German E-boat threat in the English Channel, Hutchins said.
“Brave young men gave their lives in April, which saved thousands of lives in June,” she said.
Hutchins, who is interim president of the Museum of Culpeper History, noted that former President Dwight Eisenhower, the supreme Allied commander during World War II, spoke 20 years after D-Day of the bravery and dispatch of the men who waded ashore from the LSTs despite withering German fire.
The general’s 90-minute CBS News interview with Walter Cronkite closed with Eisenhower sitting on a bench in the American military cemetery at Normandy’s Saint-Laurent sur-Mer, which overlooks Omaha Beach.
Eyeing the 9,000 graves in the cemetery, Ike said: “I devoutly hope that we will never again have to see such scenes as these. I think and hope and pray that humanity will learn more than we had learned up to that time. But these people gave us a chance, and they bought time for us, so that we can do better than we have before.
“So every time I come back to these beaches, or any day when I think about that day 20 years ago now, I say once more we must find some way to work to peace, and really to gain an eternal peace for this world.”
Across the United States this Memorial Day, the National Cemetery Administration did not hold public events in adherence to the federal Centers for Disease Control’s guidance on avoiding spread of the novel coronavirus. Part of the Veterans Administration, the agency cares for 4 million dead in 155 national cemeteries. Those resting places remain open from dawn to dusk for visitors, as they have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Culpeper National Cemetery was created in 1867 to inter Union soldiers killed in the Civil War battles fought nearby.
