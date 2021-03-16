Culpeper Chamber calls off circuit court clerk's candidates' forum

He added, “The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce has served as a vehicle for voter education through candidate forums for many years. We serve as the moderator. We look forward to continuing to educate our community.”

Beard is scheduled to record his segment Tuesday with the chamber. Details of Keene’s participation in the new format remained unknown, though efforts were made by the Star-Exponent to reach him for comment. He is chairman of the Culpeper GOP and a Sheriff’s Office investigator.

Culpeper Media Network had planned to film and Say to moderate the virtual forum, with the candidates appearing in person side-by-side, Monday night at Germanna Community College.

Culpeper Media Station Manager Jon Krawchuk said they were excited, ready to go and just packing up to start filming when Say called.

“It’s unfortunate, we were excited to provide this valuable service to the community so they would be informed when they go to the polls,” Krawchuk said on Monday. “We’re very sad to have this opportunity fall through.”

Say declined to answer additional questions from the Star-Exponent about why the forum was called off. He referred to his board, saying he is abiding by their wishes in sticking with the statement.