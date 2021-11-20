Culpeper Chamber: Friends of the Rappahannock is nonprofit of the year

One of the region’s conservation groups that quietly goes about its business was surprised this month to be recognized for its work by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber named Friends of the Rappahannock, which tries to protect the free-flowing river from its Blue Ridge headwaters to the Chesapeake Bay, its 2021 Nonprofit of the Year.
FOR leaders April Harper and Carleigh Starkson, who were surprised by the award, accepted the honor during the chamber’s Nov. 4 gala at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center.
“This was great for our organization and for Culpeper,” Culpeper native Mike Shaw, FOR’s Upper Rappahannock river steward, said in an interview Saturday. “It confirms that people know we care and are working hard to help the area, the community and the watershed.
“It was super exciting,” Shaw said of the chamber’s decision. “I was pumped when I was told we had received the award.”
FOR has had a brick-and-mortar office in Culpeper for two years, but it has been offering education programs, interpretive trips and water-quality improvement projects in the region for many years, FOR Deputy Director Bryan Hofmann said Saturday.
“We are truly blessed to have so many amazing local partners and volunteers that have empowered us to immediately offer our programs and expertise to the communities in and around Culpeper County,” Hofmann said. “It seems like every week, we meet new people interested in working together on a new environmental project.”
In the town of Culpeper’s Yowell Meadow Park on Saturday, FOR officials and gave away 200 redbud, dogwood, white oak and service berry trees—species suited to the area’s soils and climate—for local residents to plant at their homes.
Since early 2020 in Culpeper, FOR has pulled tons of trash from county streams, planted many trees, protected waterways from pollution, and encouraged more people to take to the outdoors, thanks to its volunteers, donors and organizers.
That mix has achieved major accomplishments downriver, in the Fredericksburg area and in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, since the conservation group was founded in 1985. The nonprofit, headquartered in Fredericksburg, labors to “be the voice and active force for a healthy and scenic Rappahannock River.” It also has an office in Tappahannock.
FOR’s most recent strategic plan prioritized opening an office in Culpeper to increase its connection with the area’s communities, students and habitats, Hofmann said.
“I have to give a huge shout-out to our members, volunteers and sponsors in the Culpeper region who made all our events, programs and projects possible,” he said. “Without them, this award never would have happened.
“We are community-facing and we get things done,” Hofmann said. “Whether it is river cleanups in Mountain Run, giving away free trees at local parks, working with farmers to finance their conservation projects, in a local classroom, or meeting with local elected officials, our staff is available and wants to work together to get things done.”
Shaw, born and raised in Culpeper, is FOR’s new Upper Rappahannock river steward. With a bachelor’s degree in natural resources from Oregon State University, he serves Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier and Madison counties. Previously, he was a restoration technician with FOR for about two years, laboring to plant trees across the region to slow erosion of river shorelines and create fish habitat.
Shaw, who is an avid fisherman and hunter, is married and the new father of a 5-month-old son.
“He knows the Rappahannock River extremely well, probably because he has spent so much of his life on the river hunting, fishing, and paddling,” Hofmann said of Shaw. “In addition to working for Friends of the Rappahannock, he owns and manages a canoe and kayak outfitter, and boasts multiple citation fish each year.”
Shaw’s predecessor was October Greenfield, a South Dakota native who interned at Shenandoah National Park, then opened FOR’s Culpeper office and managed conservation efforts here.
“While October was with FOR, she helped us grow and expand several of our existing programs and lay the foundation for new opportunities in the region,” Hofmann said.
Greenfield, whose college degrees are in wildlife biology, accepted a job as a wildlife-habitat steward with the Warrenton-based Piedmont Environmental Council.
FOR volunteers have planted thousands of trees along the region’s waterways, zones known to biologists and botanists as “riparian buffers” for their ability to shield streams and rivers from siltation, erosion and pollution.
Trees also strengthen communities by increasing property values, making public spaces more livable and improving the environment, FOR said.
Joining with the Piedmont Environmental Council, FOR embarked on a Headwater Stream Initiative to offer free technical assistance, project design, materials and labor to plant native trees and shrubs in riparian zones on properties that qualify in the headwater counties of the Rappahannock’s watershed.
In 1985, an act of the Virginia General Assembly declared the Rappahannock a state scenic river, protecting 86 river miles of its main stem from its headquarters near Chester Gap to George Washington’s Ferry Farm in Stafford County, through Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties and the city of Fredericksburg.
