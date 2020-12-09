Culpeper Chamber hosts state legislators virtually in pandemic year

When the pandemic began, local Latino residents were disproportionately impacted, she said, accounting for 70 percent of hospitalizations in Prince William compared to 24 percent statewide. Nursing homes in this health district contributed more than 100 cases coronavirus cases in the three hospitals and 40 deaths.

More recently, Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells had a significant uptick in COVID-positive patients, Staton said.

“I’m happy to share as of last Friday the facility only had three patients in quarantine status, and we currently only have one Coffeewood patient receiving care within Culpeper Medical Center,” she said.

Statewide, cases are rising, Staton added, noting a 314 percent increase in Manassas and a 50 percent increase in Culpeper.

During the peak of cases in May in Culpeper, about 30 percent of in-patient beds were dedicated to COVID patients.

“As of yesterday, we’re up to 24 percent,” she said, adding, “We had two additional admissions overnight.”

It takes five to seven days from exposure to the virus for hospitalizations to emerge in the community, Staton said.