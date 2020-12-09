Culpeper Chamber hosts state legislators virtually in pandemic year

The pandemic and its local impact on health care, businesses, nonprofits and broadband dominated Zoom presentations Wednesday at the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce’s annual Legislative Conference. The importance of career and technical education for young people was also on the agenda.
Listening were four of Culpeper County’s five state legislators—Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper; Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon; Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville; and Del. Michael Webert, R-Marshall. Legislative aide Chris Snider represented Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania.
Presenting were Randi Richards-Lutz, director of career and technical education with Culpeper County Public Schools, Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center CEO Donna Staton, Dave Groot of Windstar Technology, Tom Fish of ACTION Coach and Andrew DeNicola, co-chairman of the chamber’s nonprofit council.
Staton gave an overview of Culpeper Medical Center’s latest COVID-19 response. She presented a graph showing the density of COVID-19 cases in communities served by Novant Health UVA Health System, which has hospitals in Culpeper, Prince William and Haymarket.
“In Manassas, 1 in 18 people are impacted, Prince William 1 in 26, and Culpeper 1 in 24,” Staton said, referencing media coverage about New York City at the start of the pandemic. “We’re actually exceeding those per-capita numbers in our health district. With that, there are a lot of unique challenges.”
When the pandemic began, local Latino residents were disproportionately impacted, she said, accounting for 70 percent of hospitalizations in Prince William compared to 24 percent statewide. Nursing homes in this health district contributed more than 100 cases coronavirus cases in the three hospitals and 40 deaths.
More recently, Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells had a significant uptick in COVID-positive patients, Staton said.
“I’m happy to share as of last Friday the facility only had three patients in quarantine status, and we currently only have one Coffeewood patient receiving care within Culpeper Medical Center,” she said.
Statewide, cases are rising, Staton added, noting a 314 percent increase in Manassas and a 50 percent increase in Culpeper.
During the peak of cases in May in Culpeper, about 30 percent of in-patient beds were dedicated to COVID patients.
“As of yesterday, we’re up to 24 percent,” she said, adding, “We had two additional admissions overnight.”
It takes five to seven days from exposure to the virus for hospitalizations to emerge in the community, Staton said.
“So we are hoping that this will continue to stabilize and we’ll see these numbers continue to decline, but the important thing to know is your community hospital is well-positioned and ready to respond to the needs,” she said. “We do know a lot more now than early on about the disease and its progression. We have access to appropriate PPE and our clinical protocols have improved greatly.”
Staton said the Culpeper hospital has in recent weeks been active in determining the local logistics for distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, once available.
“We support equitable distribution tactics across our footprint to ensure access to all of those patients who are both marginally or underserved,” she said.
Local progress in career and technical education was a bright spot among the morning’s presentations. Richards-Lutz detailed continued success, especially with ongoing construction of the Culpeper Technical Education Center on the campus of Germanna Community College. She urged legislators to support more state investment in career training to prepare middle and high school students for the real world while filling employers’ needs for trained employees.
Last school year, more than 3,000 Culpeper County Public Schools students in grades 6-12 took a CTE class, including 99 percent of graduating seniors, Richards-Lutz said. Existing programs include agriculture, early child education, marketing and drafting. New programs will include automotive technology, building trades and cybersecurity.
“With the demand for technical skills growing, Virginia must do more to serve more learners and more employers,” she said.
The local school system offers a co-op education program in which students get on-the-job training and mentorships with various local businesses. Last year, 65 students were enrolled in the program, working a total of 35,000 hours and earning more than $260,000 in wages, Richards-Lutz said.
Two of those students, Alexus Thomas and Chase Smith, work in child care. As part of the chamber presentation, Thomas said she liked being in the program because, “I get to leave school early, get credit for what I do and I also get paid.”.
Jayla Ford, a junior at Culpeper County High School, works in the front office as part of the job-training program. She secured the employment after a previous job she had lined up fell through due to the pandemic, she said.
Student Oscar Cordero, speaking in Spanish with English subtitles, said he works at Culpeper’s It’s About Thyme restaurant as part of his public school, on-the-job education. It’s taught him how to manage life at work, home and school, he said.
Groot, the local internet expert, spoke briefly on the importance of expanding broadband internet access around the county to provide reliable service to the estimated 4,500 homes without it. He highlighted legislation coming before the General Assembly at its session in January. One proposed bill involves using utility easements to expand such service. Another would let localities get involved in delivering internet service, as is now being considered in Culpeper. “It’s a core need,” Groot said.
Fish, the business coach, said local small business owners had been pummeled by the pandemic. They are the bedrock of the community, he said.
Fish referenced proposals coming before state legislators in January, including one to incrementally increase the state minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $9.50, as of May 21, $11 by January 2022, and $12 in 2023.
Fish said small business owners are very concerned about the proposal. “It will really have an impact on them,” he said.
A bigger-picture issue, Fish added, is aging Baby Boomers, who own two-thirds of small businesses in the country, valued at $10 trillion. That revenue will fade as shops transfer hands or disappear. Younger generations are not starting businesses at the same rate, Fish said. And in good times, only 20 percent of businesses on the market sell, he said.
Finally, DeNicola noted that many nonprofits in Culpeper, such as the Food Closet and Salvation Army, have become residents’ lifeblood, providing food and shelter and more to the many in need. Yet, many nonprofits are struggling to stay afloat.
As with small businesses, “It’s going to take years to recover,” he said.
Read more in an upcoming edition about local legislators’ reactions and priorities for the assembly’s 2021 session.
