 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper Chamber Legislative Conference virtual for 2nd year: more accessible to public
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper Chamber Legislative Conference virtual for 2nd year: more accessible to public

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Conference

State Sen. Bryce Reeves speaks during the 2019 Culpeper Chamber Legislative Conference held at Germanna.

 FILE / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Legislative Conference with state lawmakers is going virtual for the second year in a row happening at 9 a.m. this Wednesday, Dec. 8 on Zoom. Hosting a remote program allows for greater access, organizers said.

Legislators in attendance, representing all or portions of Culpeper, will be Del. Nick Freitas, State Sen. Emmett Hanger, State Sen. Bryce Reeves, State Senator Jill Holtzman Vogel and Del. Michael Webert, according to the chamber.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The chamber says it is an opportunity to connect with legislators to discuss important issues impacting the local community as members prepare to go into General Session.

Community members will give presentations as follows: Education, Dr. Janet Gullickson, Germanna Community College; Economic Development, Brian Rothamel, Culpeper County Department of Economic Development; Workforce, Marty Bywaters-Baldwin, Rappahannock Goodwill Industries; Health Care, Jim LaGraffe, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services and the Environment, Brent Hunsinger, Friends of the Rappahannock.

Culpeper Chamber CEO Jeff Say said the 2021 conference is virtual again not so much due to COVID, like with the 2020 Zoom meeting shift, but just because the organization found the format beneficial for events like legislative conference and State of the Community.

“It provides more accessibility to the community,” he said. Contact Amy Frazier at events@culpeperchamber.com for registration information.

abrophy@starexponent.com

(540) 825-4315

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden decries high prescription costs: 'shame on us'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert