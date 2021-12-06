Culpeper Chamber Legislative Conference virtual for 2nd year: more accessible to public

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Legislative Conference with state lawmakers is going virtual for the second year in a row happening at 9 a.m. this Wednesday, Dec. 8 on Zoom. Hosting a remote program allows for greater access, organizers said.
Legislators in attendance, representing all or portions of Culpeper, will be Del. Nick Freitas, State Sen. Emmett Hanger, State Sen. Bryce Reeves, State Senator Jill Holtzman Vogel and Del. Michael Webert, according to the chamber.
The chamber says it is an opportunity to connect with legislators to discuss important issues impacting the local community as members prepare to go into General Session.
Community members will give presentations as follows: Education, Dr. Janet Gullickson, Germanna Community College; Economic Development, Brian Rothamel, Culpeper County Department of Economic Development; Workforce, Marty Bywaters-Baldwin, Rappahannock Goodwill Industries; Health Care, Jim LaGraffe, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services and the Environment, Brent Hunsinger, Friends of the Rappahannock.
Culpeper Chamber CEO Jeff Say said the 2021 conference is virtual again not so much due to COVID, like with the 2020 Zoom meeting shift, but just because the organization found the format beneficial for events like legislative conference and State of the Community.
“It provides more accessibility to the community,” he said. Contact Amy Frazier at events@culpeperchamber.com for registration information.
