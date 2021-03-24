Culpeper Chamber presents 2021 State of the Community

Partnerships in an unprecedented pandemic year emerged as an unofficial theme of the 2021 State of the Community program hosted Wednesday—for the second year in a row on Zoom—by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.

The past year proved daunting, said Chamber CEO Jeff say in opening remarks, as a few weeks of COVID-19 turned into a few months into an entire year, he said.

“Our emotions ran the gamut from hopeful, anxious, frustrated and then acceptance that we were living in a new normal,” Say said.

“It has always been our mission to connect the community, but that was heightened when we were all separated by social distance guidelines.” Emotions have been heightened “as we never felt more alone,” he said.

“But I assure you Culpeper is strong together,” Say added. “We will come out of this pandemic only through a united front – one that works for the betterment of our community.”

State of the Community presenters for the 90-minute program were Paige Read with Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development; Donna Staton, CEO of the local hospital; Junior Perryman, president of the volunteer fire and rescue association; Tony Brads, superintendent of schools and county administrator John Egerston speaking about infrastructure.