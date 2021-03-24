Culpeper Chamber presents 2021 State of the Community

Partnerships in an unprecedented pandemic year emerged as an unofficial theme of the 2021 State of the Community program hosted Wednesday—for the second year in a row on Zoom—by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.
The past year proved daunting, said Chamber CEO Jeff say in opening remarks, as a few weeks of COVID-19 turned into a few months into an entire year, he said.
“Our emotions ran the gamut from hopeful, anxious, frustrated and then acceptance that we were living in a new normal,” Say said.
“It has always been our mission to connect the community, but that was heightened when we were all separated by social distance guidelines.” Emotions have been heightened “as we never felt more alone,” he said.
“But I assure you Culpeper is strong together,” Say added. “We will come out of this pandemic only through a united front – one that works for the betterment of our community.”
State of the Community presenters for the 90-minute program were Paige Read with Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development; Donna Staton, CEO of the local hospital; Junior Perryman, president of the volunteer fire and rescue association; Tony Brads, superintendent of schools and county administrator John Egerston speaking about infrastructure.
“It’s been one hell of a year and I consider myself extremely fortunate to be part of the Culpeper community,” said in Read in opening remarks. “The world fell apart but we banded together.”
To that end, local businesses received $76 million worth of pandemic relief grants and/or loans from state, local and federal sources in 2020. Of 800 registered businesses, last year saw just 2 percent business loss, she said.
“Culpeper is extremely fortunate and should really feel grateful for the volume of financial support,” Read said.
Another bright spot, the pandemic did not stop private and public investment in development or project planning, she said. The town is working on a new park at the Lake Pelham dam, Culpeper Wellness announced it is building a recreational center and the county, a new fieldhouse, Read mentioned, and students are now starting to identify courses of study for the new Culpeper Technical Education Center opening this fall.
Mountain Run Winery is expanding with a new tasting room, Death Ridge Brewery recently opened, Old House Vineyards is adding a restaurant and a new winery is opening this summer along Route 15, Read said.
Tourism took a hit in 2020, but is poised to come back. COVID-19 disrupted predictive modeling for tourism behavior, Read said, as consumers became more mindful of discretionary spending. That level of disposal income once enjoyed is not expected to recover until 2024, she added.
“We’re still not back to normal,” she said, noting people’s homes in the last year were rethought of as the restaurant, movie theater, coffee shop and school. Virtual commerce skyrocketed in 2020, accounting for 10 years’ worth of deliveries from online shopping condensed into a single year.
In 2019, before the pandemic, visitors to Culpeper spent $125,226 per day in Culpeper, contributing $1.023 million in local taxes eating and shopping downtown and at other town commercial centers, outdoor sites, history and heritage attractions and at special events.
The U.S. Census projects a 30 percent growth rate for Culpeper in the next 20 years reaching population countywide of 70,000 by 2040, including 25,000 people in town, Read said.
“Last year, the town of Culpeper was the fifth largest small town in Virginia,” she said.
While 60 percent of residents typically commuted out of Culpeper for work that too is changing.
“With remote work on the rise, we will have an opportunity to see a big shift in our workforce and with a broad range of talent in our community, business growth in our own community,” Read said, further commenting on the current state of affairs.
“2021 is quickly becoming the year of renewal and reconnection with family friends—simple joys will be driving consumer behavior,” she said.
People have become more conscious of where they spend their money, Read added of another industry trend: “They want to patronize businesses and organizations that demonstrate respectful behavior to all people on the planet—not just profits.”
Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development will continue to monitor local conditions.
“We’re keeping an eye on things and providing support at a rapid speed because the next two or three years will be time to shake out the pandemic and a lot will be learned,” Read said.
