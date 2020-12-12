 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper Chamber presents scholarship funds to CTE school, Career Partners
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper Chamber presents scholarship funds to CTE school, Career Partners

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CTE scholarship

Standing next to Culpeper’s new CTE center are Randi Richards Lutz, CCPS CTE Director, Ed Dalrymple, Career Partners, Jeff Say, President/CEO Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, and Dr. Tony Brads, Superintendent, CCPS.

 CONTRIBUTED

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce recently donated scholarship funds to Career Partners and the new CTE school.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, Jeff Say, president and CEO of the Culpeper Chamber, presented the funds at the CTE building near Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center. The group also toured the new facility and got an update on how construction is progressing.

The scholarship funds are raised by donations from chamber members and will support Culpeper’s new career and technical education school, and Career Partners programs.

With Say are Randi Richards Lutz (left), CCPS CTE Director, Ed Dalrymple (center left), Career Partners, and Dr. Tony Brads, Superintendent, CCPS.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Flame-throwing drone burns wasp nests in tall trees in China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News