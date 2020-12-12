Culpeper Chamber presents scholarship funds to CTE school, Career Partners

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce recently donated scholarship funds to Career Partners and the new CTE school.
On Friday, Jeff Say, president and CEO of the Culpeper Chamber, presented the funds at the CTE building near Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center. The group also toured the new facility and got an update on how construction is progressing.
The scholarship funds are raised by donations from chamber members and will support Culpeper’s new career and technical education school, and Career Partners programs.
With Say are Randi Richards Lutz (left), CCPS CTE Director, Ed Dalrymple (center left), Career Partners, and Dr. Tony Brads, Superintendent, CCPS.
