With less than three months until the November election, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce has announced two upcoming candidates forums to be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 4 and 5 at the Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center.

The forum for local candidates for Virginia General Assembly elections — District 61 and District 62 in the House of Delegates and State Senate District 28 — will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Running for the state senate seat are incumbent Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, Democratic nominee Jason Ford and independent Elizabeth Melson.

Running for District 61 in the House of Delegates are incumbent Del. Michael Webert, R-Marshall, and Democrat Larry Jackson of Fauquier. For District 62, incumbent Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, and Democratic nominee Sarah Ratcliffe, a Greene County resident, are running.

That day will also be the forum for various local uncontested races including Culpeper Town Council, Clerk of the Court, Commissioner of the Revenue, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Treasurer and the Soil & Water Conservation Board.

Former town councilman Jon Russell, and town council incumbents Jamie Clancey, Pranas Rimeikis and Meaghan Taylor are all running uncontested.

Incumbent Clerk of the Court Carson Beard is also unopposed, for an eight-year term. Six-term incumbent Commissioner of the Revenue Terry Yowell is unopposed in the November election as well.

Former Deputy Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney Russell Rabb is unopposed to be the county’s next top prosecutor. He is running as a Republican.

Two are unopposed for the Culpeper County Soil & Water Conservation District: Tom O’Halloran Jr. and Dennis Verhoff.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, the forum for locally contested and uncontested races for Board of Supervisors, School Board and County Sheriff will be held at Germanna.

Catalpa District Supervisor Paul Bates is running unopposed for his second term on the board.

In the East Fairfax District, incumbent Kathy Campbell is running for a second term. Retired middle school principal David Lee, a town resident for 10 years, is running against Campbell.

Incumbent Salem District Supervisor Tom Underwood will run unopposed in November as will incumbent County Board Chairman Gary Deal of the West Fairfax District.

Incumbent School Board member Barbee Brown, Catalpa District, will run unopposed for a second term in November as will school board chairwoman Pat Baker. Two are running for the Culpeper County School Board Salem District, including retired high school assistant principal Kelley Pearson, as an independent and school psychologist Terese Matricardi, also in her first bid for elected office, is running as a Republican.

Two are running for the Culpeper County School Board West Fairfax District — incumbent Crissy Burnett and Matt Borja.

Finally, in this year’s closest watched local race, three are running for the constitutional office of county sheriff, including incumbent Scott Jenkins, seeking a fourth term in office as an independent.

Deputy Culpeper Chief Tim Chilton is also running as an independent for Culpeper County Sheriff. Former Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Joe Watson is running as a Republican.

Participating candidates should RSVP to the chamber by Sept. 15. The chamber will develop questions for the forums with its partners, according to a release from CEO Amy Frazier. Questions will be pre-prepared based on topics relevant to the community and provided in advance to all candidates.

Germanna will provide a moderator, according to Frazier.

In addition to candidate tables at the event, the voter’s registrar will have an informational table to interact with attendees.

No campaign yard signs will be permitted, Frazier said. Culpeper Media Network will be there to film the forums.

The forum will be held regardless of candidate participation, Frazier stated.