The Culpeper Town Council approved a permit that will allow the Culpeper Cheese Company to place planters on the town’s sidewalk outside the shop’s entrance.

At its regular meeting on May 9, the council approved a non-exclusive license agreement with Sugar Bottom Enterprises LLC, which owns the cheese shop. The permit will allow the company to place three four-foot high planters on the sidewalk outside of the business, located at 306 South Main St. in downtown Culpeper.

The permit approved by the town council would allow the Culpeper Cheese Company to rent the sidewalk space for a year with an option for renewal over five years.

According to the shop’s owner Jeffery Mitchell, the planters are the beginning of an overhaul of the shop’s entrance. He hopes to create an outdoor space that would not only expand the cheese company’s seating capability, but also provide a cool space to sit for the hotter months of the year.

“As we experience the summer out here, it gets really hot with the brick front and the concrete and there’s little break from the heat out front,” Mitchell said. “So it’s not really an enjoyable place to sit once it’s in the sun.”

The planters would not only add ambiance but also act as a potential barricade should any distracted drivers swerve off the main road and into the shop’s area, according to Mitchell.

Mitchell hopes to make the installation of the planters a community event, inviting the Friends of the Rappahannock to come and plant flora native to the area.

“My hope is that they can help tell their story of using native plants in this way, to talk about catching stormwater, creating shade, creating oxygen, just all those symbiotic things,” Mitchell stated.

Mitchell’s overall plan involves moving the entrance back past the brick wall that is inside the shop itself. The shop would then use that area for outdoor dining, with lights, benches and enough room for at least three tables.

Plans also call for a window bar on the inside of the store where customers could sit and eat. Mitchell estimates that the amount of capacity for seated dining would expand from 12 to 42 customers with the improvements.

“I honestly think the community is going to enjoy it, this whole stretch from the movie theater to the Botanical Dwellings is a lot of brick and concrete, sound from trucks reverberates, so it might be a nice, cool place,” said Mitchell.

Culpeper Cheese Company also plans to replace what they claim is “the worst window in Culpeper.” Mitchell said he plans to have it replaced in June with a sliding window to be used for walk up services in the future.

Mitchell said he hopes to have the planters installed in late June or early July.