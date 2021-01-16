Culpeper Christian radio GM Sally Buchanan dies from COVID-19

“She was gone within five days,” Buchanan said. “They gave her medication to go home and she was back in the hospital with an oxygen level of 35 percent. They sedated her, put her on a ventilator and she never woke up. She went home to be with Jesus.”

He knew his wife was sick.

“She was having difficulty breathing. She had a temperature,” Steve Buchanan said. “When they realized she wasn’t going to make it they let us see her, but I never saw her alive again after I dropped her off at the hospital. I expected to go back in a couple days and pick her up, but I never saw her alive again.”

The experience of being separated from his wife at her death and her sudden passing has been heart-wrenching, he said.

“But I have the assurance, which helps me get through every day, that God knew the day she was born and the day he was going to take her so it was her appointed time to go. And he took her to be with Him,” Steve Buchanan said. “If I didn’t have that comfort I would be in utter despair. She’s in the arms of Jesus.”