Culpeper Christian School removes longtime administrator

Michael Owings, Culpeper Christian School’s longtime administrator, was terminated Friday, according to a person connected with the school.

Members of the board of directors were waiting for Owings when he arrived at the school for work Friday morning and handed him a one-sentence letter informing him of his immediate termination, the person, who spoke with the Star-Exponent on condition of anonymity, said Tuesday.

“The staff is understandably shaken by these events,” the person said. The school has about 180 students and 30 staff members.

The school’s board initiated the action, but its sixth member, board President Peter Goodfield, resigned over the issue, the person said.

“Initially, it was mutually agreed that Mr. Owings would finish out the school year, departing on June 1,” the person said. “That all changed rather quickly when the board ordered Mr. Owings to step away immediately. The reason for this abrupt change in plan is unclear, and unknown to me.”