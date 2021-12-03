Culpeper Christmas Parade lineup, locations for Sunday

The Culpeper Christmas Parade lineup begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 5.
The Main Street parade starts at 5 p.m. at East Piedmont Street and through downtown to Mason Street.
Sponsors will have a dedicated lineup space, all standard entry spaces will be first come first served, according to a release from Marshall Keene and Mike Jenkins, CCSO parade organizers.
Sponsors are asked to please attempt to arrive early to ensure their dedicated spot in the front of the lineup. All entries are asked to enter from James Madison Highway and Old Brandy Road.
All “walking” entries (entries without vehicles), to include Jr. ROTC, are to stage in the parking lot across from CARS Automotive on Old Brandy Road. Participants can be dropped off at this location.
Central Virginia Jeepers entries are asked also to stage in the parking lot across from CARS Automotive. Emergency service vehicles and equestrian entries should stage at the back of Town Square shopping center, behind the old bowling alley.
Culpeper County High School and Eastern View marching bands will stage on Main Street between Rt. 522 & Piedmont Street.
The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office expressed a special THANK YOU to Santa Claus Sponsor M.D. Russell Construction and Mrs. Claus Sponsor Brenco Solutions.
The Culpeper Christmas Parade is part of an effort to assist families during the Christmas season, as well as provide children’s programs throughout the year, according to a release.
CCSO thanked everyone involved in making it a successful community event. Sponsorship Lineup is as follows:
1. MD Russell Construction
2. Brenco Solutions
3. Read Transportation
4. Battlefield Auto Group
5. Fraternal Order of Eagles #4551
6. Kid Central
7. CE Baker Hauling
8. Peak Roofing Contractors
9. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative
10. Handy Man Cans
11. Corbin’s Towing
12. Dynamic Heating & Cooling
13. Rusty’s Towing
14. Central VA Jeepers (Verizon Lot)
15. Cars Automotive (Cars Automotive parking lot)
16. Child Help
17. Art of Dance
18. Backyard Solutions/Old Hickory Buildings
19. Skin by NV
20. Rosson & Troilo Fire Protection
21. Clerk Of Court Carson Beard
22. C&C Shell
23. Keys Excavating
24. Village Motorsports
25. VFW Post #2541
26. Beer Hound Brewery
27. Liberty Tax Service
28. Skyline Radio Club
29. Kona Ice
30. 1st Class Tree & Landscape Services
31. A&B Kearns
32. Liberty Hall / Daughters of America