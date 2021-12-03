 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper Christmas Parade lineup, locations for Sunday
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper Christmas Parade lineup, locations for Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Parade 19 Olinger

Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger rides on the back of a John Deere tractor in the 2019 Christmas Parade.

 FILE PHOTO VINCENT VALA FOR THE CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper Christmas Parade lineup begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 5.

The Main Street parade starts at 5 p.m. at East Piedmont Street and through downtown to Mason Street.

Sponsors will have a dedicated lineup space, all standard entry spaces will be first come first served, according to a release from Marshall Keene and Mike Jenkins, CCSO parade organizers.

Sponsors are asked to please attempt to arrive early to ensure their dedicated spot in the front of the lineup. All entries are asked to enter from James Madison Highway and Old Brandy Road.

All “walking” entries (entries without vehicles), to include Jr. ROTC, are to stage in the parking lot across from CARS Automotive on Old Brandy Road. Participants can be dropped off at this location.

Central Virginia Jeepers entries are asked also to stage in the parking lot across from CARS Automotive. Emergency service vehicles and equestrian entries should stage at the back of Town Square shopping center, behind the old bowling alley.

Culpeper County High School and Eastern View marching bands will stage on Main Street between Rt. 522 & Piedmont Street.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office expressed a special THANK YOU to Santa Claus Sponsor M.D. Russell Construction and Mrs. Claus Sponsor Brenco Solutions.

The Culpeper Christmas Parade is part of an effort to assist families during the Christmas season, as well as provide children’s programs throughout the year, according to a release.

CCSO thanked everyone involved in making it a successful community event. Sponsorship Lineup is as follows:

1. MD Russell Construction

2. Brenco Solutions

3. Read Transportation

4. Battlefield Auto Group

5. Fraternal Order of Eagles #4551

6. Kid Central

7. CE Baker Hauling

8. Peak Roofing Contractors

9. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

10. Handy Man Cans

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

11. Corbin’s Towing

12. Dynamic Heating & Cooling

13. Rusty’s Towing

14. Central VA Jeepers (Verizon Lot)

15. Cars Automotive (Cars Automotive parking lot)

16. Child Help

17. Art of Dance

18. Backyard Solutions/Old Hickory Buildings

19. Skin by NV

20. Rosson & Troilo Fire Protection

21. Clerk Of Court Carson Beard

22. C&C Shell

23. Keys Excavating

24. Village Motorsports

25. VFW Post #2541

26. Beer Hound Brewery

27. Liberty Tax Service

28. Skyline Radio Club

29. Kona Ice

30. 1st Class Tree & Landscape Services

31. A&B Kearns

32. Liberty Hall / Daughters of America

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert