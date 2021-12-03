Culpeper Christmas Parade lineup, locations for Sunday

The Culpeper Christmas Parade lineup begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 5.

The Main Street parade starts at 5 p.m. at East Piedmont Street and through downtown to Mason Street.

Sponsors will have a dedicated lineup space, all standard entry spaces will be first come first served, according to a release from Marshall Keene and Mike Jenkins, CCSO parade organizers.

Sponsors are asked to please attempt to arrive early to ensure their dedicated spot in the front of the lineup. All entries are asked to enter from James Madison Highway and Old Brandy Road.

All “walking” entries (entries without vehicles), to include Jr. ROTC, are to stage in the parking lot across from CARS Automotive on Old Brandy Road. Participants can be dropped off at this location.

Central Virginia Jeepers entries are asked also to stage in the parking lot across from CARS Automotive. Emergency service vehicles and equestrian entries should stage at the back of Town Square shopping center, behind the old bowling alley.

Culpeper County High School and Eastern View marching bands will stage on Main Street between Rt. 522 & Piedmont Street.