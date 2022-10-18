Culpeper Christmas Parade set for Dec. 4 on Main Street

Some holly, jolly news for the public—the 5th Annual Christmas Parade will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 on Main Street in downtown Culpeper.

Sheriff Scott Jenkins made the announcement Tuesday afternoon about the tradition revived by his office in 2018 after decades with a parade for the holidays in Culpeper.

The hometown family event will include over 150 Christmas-themed entries from local businesses, organizations, civic groups, clubs and more. There will be lots of lights, music, Nativity scenes and floats, and one special guest from the North Pole, according to a CCSO release.

There is no entry fee to participate in the parade, however, a $20 donation is requested to support the “Sheriff’s Christmas for Kids” program. Parade sponsorship packages are also available. The Sheriff's Charitable Fund purchases and wraps gifts from the Christmas lists of needy children from all 10 of the public schools each year. Parade registration and sponsorships are at culpepersheriffsoffice.com/christmas-parade.