 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Culpeper Christmas Parade set for Dec. 4 on Main Street

  • 0
Parade

Hundreds of people lined Main Street for last year's Culpeper Christmas Parade.

 FILE, CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

Some holly, jolly news for the public—the 5th Annual Christmas Parade will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 on Main Street in downtown Culpeper.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Sheriff Scott Jenkins made the announcement Tuesday afternoon about the tradition revived by his office in 2018 after decades with a parade for the holidays in Culpeper.

The hometown family event will include over 150 Christmas-themed entries from local businesses, organizations, civic groups, clubs and more. There will be lots of lights, music, Nativity scenes and floats, and one special guest from the North Pole, according to a CCSO release.

There is no entry fee to participate in the parade, however, a $20 donation is requested to support the “Sheriff’s Christmas for Kids” program. Parade sponsorship packages are also available. The Sheriff's Charitable Fund purchases and wraps gifts from the Christmas lists of needy children from all 10 of the public schools each year. Parade registration and sponsorships are at culpepersheriffsoffice.com/christmas-parade.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mysterious volcano like sand mound growing at bottom of South Dakota lake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert