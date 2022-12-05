Culpeper Christmas Parade spectacular: most wonderful time of the year

Culpeper loves a glowing, glittery, warmly lit parade even on a cold night.

Hundreds lined Main Street Sunday for another successful Christmas Parade organized by the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office.

A bright moon and clear skies illuminated the scene of small-town Americana. More than 100 light-bedazzled entries passed by with everyone decked out for the holidays.

Marching bands and Santa Claus joined equestrians and the Grinch as well as business, civic groups, churches, fire and rescue, police, the mayor, kids and adults alike, all waving as they passed by the route stretching from Piedmont to Mason streets.

Parade entry fees will support the sheriff's Christmas program for local youth.

It was a popular weekend for Christmas parades too with Warrenton, Orange, Remington and Fredericksburg also hosting holiday processions.