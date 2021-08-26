Culpeper church celebrates new pastor

“Lord, dear Lord I’ve loved, God almighty ... God of love, please look down and see my people through.”
The lyrics of Duke Ellington’s great religious ballad, “Come Sunday,” served as a prayer by new pastor Joseph William Tabor IV when he was installed last Friday at Culpeper Presbyterian Church.
Tabor sang Ellington’s iconic song and played his trombone in a duet with pianist Cheryl Jarvis during the ballad’s instrumental interlude.
“Music is how I pray,” the Rev. Tabor said in an interview later. “I don’t usually sing because I do so much talking in a typical worship service. But since other folks were there to preach, I was free to sing.”
The 34-year-old pastor came to Culpeper in August 2020, succeeding the Rev. Dr. Wayne Bernardo, who retired several years ago after leading Culpeper Presbyterian for 28 years. An interim pastor, Dr. Chris Shearer, served temporarily while a new pastor was sought.
Ordinarily, Taber said, an installation service by the regional Presbytery of the James would happen within a month or so after a pastor begins his service with a congregation.
“But due to the challenges of beginning a pastoral relationship during a pandemic, the service was significantly delayed,” Taber said. “I’m grateful to have finally celebrated our pastoral relationship.”
Taber served six years as pastor of a small church just outside of Charlotte, N.C., before accepting the Culpeper position.
“While we were there, we started looking for a place where both my wife and I could do the jobs we love,” Taber said. “As we looked around, Culpeper seemed to be a perfect place for both of us.”
Leah Taber, previously a National Park Service ranger at King’s Mountain National Military Park, a Revolutionary War battlefield in South Carolina, is now employed by Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.
The couple has one child, age 5, Joseph William Taber V.
“We absolutely love it here,” Taber said. “Though we were renting a house at first, now we’ve moved into a purchased home in Culpeper.”
During Friday’s ceremony, Taber’s mother, Marny Pritchard, and the Rev. Edyth Potter, his aunt, participated as cantors.
“I sometimes describe myself as genetically Presbyterian,” Taber said, and gave a list of family members who serve in leadership positions in other congregations. “It’s definitely part of my DNA.”
Presbyterian dignitaries from across the state attended the service, including the Rev. Patrick Dennis, pastor of Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church and Moderator of the Presbytery of the James; the Rev. Rebekah Tucker-Motley, pastor of Orange Presbyterian Church; the Rev. Sylvester Bullock, pastor of Village Presbyterian Church, who participated virtually; Dr. Deborah Rexrode, elder at First Presbyterian in Charlottesville and Associate Presbyter for Stewardship with the Presbytery of the James; Deanne Cockerill, who chaired the nominating committee that called Taber to the Culpeper congregation; and John Quinley, session member at Madison Presbyterian Church.
The Rev. Shavon Starling-Louis, pastor of Meadowlake Presbyterian Church and a member of the Charlotte Presbytery in North Carolina, gave the sermon.
“Being a pastor means having to expect the unexpected, foresee the unforeseeable, and always be prepared,” Starling-Louis said that night. “It’s a hard job. But we do it out of our love for God, and our love for our congregation.
“My charge to you, Culpeper Presbyterian Church, is to love your pastor,” she said. “Forgive him when he falls short of what is expected. Support him when the unforeseeable happens, and always be prepared to walk this road of ministering together.”
Taber said he and Starling-Louis met while both were attending divinity school at Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, Ga., in a two-month intensive class in which they learned to read the New Testament in its original language—ancient Greek. This harrowing experience helped them form a strong bond of friendship.
“She is one of the wisest and most brilliant people I know, and as a woman of color, has a very different perspective and voice than mine,” Taber said. “I asked her to preach at my service because she’s a dear friend, because she’s wonderful, and because she can see and share things in ways that I cannot.
“That’s why Presbyterians have one another, because none of us can see the whole picture,” Taber added. “If we gather enough different pieces, we can see more of the whole than we could on our own.”
