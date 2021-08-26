Culpeper church celebrates new pastor

The Rev. Shavon Starling-Louis, pastor of Meadowlake Presbyterian Church and a member of the Charlotte Presbytery in North Carolina, gave the sermon.

“Being a pastor means having to expect the unexpected, foresee the unforeseeable, and always be prepared,” Starling-Louis said that night. “It’s a hard job. But we do it out of our love for God, and our love for our congregation.

“My charge to you, Culpeper Presbyterian Church, is to love your pastor,” she said. “Forgive him when he falls short of what is expected. Support him when the unforeseeable happens, and always be prepared to walk this road of ministering together.”

Taber said he and Starling-Louis met while both were attending divinity school at Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, Ga., in a two-month intensive class in which they learned to read the New Testament in its original language—ancient Greek. This harrowing experience helped them form a strong bond of friendship.

“She is one of the wisest and most brilliant people I know, and as a woman of color, has a very different perspective and voice than mine,” Taber said. “I asked her to preach at my service because she’s a dear friend, because she’s wonderful, and because she can see and share things in ways that I cannot.

“That’s why Presbyterians have one another, because none of us can see the whole picture,” Taber added. “If we gather enough different pieces, we can see more of the whole than we could on our own.”

