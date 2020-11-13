Culpeper church news for Nov. 13, 2020

The clinic will provide food and winter coats to those in need and has 400 free flu vaccines for uninsured individuals. The effort is being held on World Day of the Poor when Catholics focus on their responsibility to serve their neighbor, particularly the most vulnerable.

“As we head into the winter months and holidays, the stresses experienced by those already in need grow. This event is part of the Catholic Charities’ commitment to help keep local families healthy. Food, warm winter coats and flu vaccines are basic necessities that go a long way in achieving this,” said Clinic Director Alexandra Luevano, BSN, RN. “This year, families have been hit particularly hard by the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus.”

Safe distancing, masks and other COVID-19 mitigation measures will apply at the event in the clinic parking lot, 13900 Church Hill Dr. The Food and Coat Distribution will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday and flu shots given from 2 to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/wdopfood; https://tinyurl.com/wdopcoat; and https://tinyurl.com/wdopflushots. It is first come, first served.