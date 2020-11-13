Culpeper church news for Nov. 13, 2020

Culpeper Baptist presents King’s Cadence gospel concert this Sunday onlineThe men’s, gospel-rooted ensemble, King’s Cadence, will perform a concert at 4 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 15 on the Culpeper Baptist Church Facebook Page, YouTube Channel and through “watch live” link at https://culpeperbaptist.org/main/
King’s Cadence has been a dream of KC Armstrong’s since 1994. Planning, recording, and scheduling began while leading up to KC’s retirement from The US Army Chorus in the summer of 2019. As a Christ-centered ministry, their vision is to sing great songs to people who are yearning for GOOD NEWS, an encouraging word, or maybe just something to smile about!
Beulah Baptist Church conference call, Zoom servicesBeulah Baptist Church of Culpeper invites the community to join Wednesday night Bible study via conference call at 7 p.m., studying the Book of Leviticus. Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
On-line Sunday Worship service will start at 9:30 a.m. with Pastor Pitts delivering the morning message. Use assigned conference call number or to participate by Zoom call, 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting I.D.
Winter preparedness drive-thru outreach Sunday in NOVA at Catholic clinicCatholic Charities Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic is hosting a drive-thru winter preparedness event this Sunday, Nov. 15 at its facility in Woodbridge.
The clinic will provide food and winter coats to those in need and has 400 free flu vaccines for uninsured individuals. The effort is being held on World Day of the Poor when Catholics focus on their responsibility to serve their neighbor, particularly the most vulnerable.
“As we head into the winter months and holidays, the stresses experienced by those already in need grow. This event is part of the Catholic Charities’ commitment to help keep local families healthy. Food, warm winter coats and flu vaccines are basic necessities that go a long way in achieving this,” said Clinic Director Alexandra Luevano, BSN, RN. “This year, families have been hit particularly hard by the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus.”
Safe distancing, masks and other COVID-19 mitigation measures will apply at the event in the clinic parking lot, 13900 Church Hill Dr. The Food and Coat Distribution will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday and flu shots given from 2 to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/wdopfood; https://tinyurl.com/wdopcoat; and https://tinyurl.com/wdopflushots. It is first come, first served.
Sermon: “What True Justice Requires”Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus (in the worship center or outside), 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Nov. 15 is, “What True Justice Requires.”
The church holds a Children’s Program for age 3 to 5th grade during both services. Nursery for babies-age 2 available at 10:30 a.m. service only. Registration required at https://mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events
Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.
Alum Spring Baptist meeting outdoorsAlum Spring Baptist welcomes everyone to worship every Sunday morning in person. The church hopes worship services will be a blessing to individuals and families this Sunday and also during this time of year.
The services are held outside under our pavilion (weather permitting) or the fellowship hall and can be viewed on You Tube, www.alumspringbaptist.org and Alum Springs Baptist on Facebook. The beautiful church is located at 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper County. Masks may be worn and are available for those that want them and there is social distancing when possible.
Sunday morning worship starts at 11:00 am. During services, children’s church is available for ages 5-12. The church also offers three Bible studies: 5 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Everyone is welcome.
With Veteran’s Day approaching on Nov. 11, the church offered a, “Thank You to our Service Men and Women, who have and are still serving our great Country.”
For information, contact the church secretary at 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net.
Holiday drive for Culpeper YoungLives infants and toddlersThis Christmas Got 2 M.O.V.E! ministry is partnering with Culpeper YoungLives this year to present Christmas gifts to 13 local infants and toddlers.
The community is invited to join the effort of the Rev. Adrian Sledge’s church and the local program that mentors teenage moms with donations to the cash app $Got2Move or in the mail to G.O.T. To Move at P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701.
Local bus trip for “Queen Esther” at Sight & Sound TheaterEbenezer Baptist Church member Bettie Turner is organizing a bus trip from Culpeper to see “Queen Esther” at Sight & Sound Theatre in Lancaster, Penn.
The bus will depart at 9 a.m. on Dec. 5. Cost is $160 and includes bus fare, tickets to the live play and all you-can-eat-meal after at Hershey Farm Restaurant. The theater is operating at limited capacity and with pandemic health restrictions in place.
The heroine of the Old Testament book of the Bible named for her, Esther is a young Jewish woman living in exile in the Persian diaspora, who through her youth and beauty becomes queen of the Persian Empire, and then by her wits and courage saves the Jewish people from destruction, according to Jewish Women’s Archive online.
Contact Turner at 540/825-6954, to reserve a seat on the bus for the theatrical day trip.
Wayland Thanksgiving Turkey Drive for needy familiesThe Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association invites the community to participate in a Thanksgiving Turkey Drive for needy families this holiday season now through Nov. 22.
The Culpeper-based Baptist Association is encouraging churches and businesses to donate turkeys and hams for families in need. Or send monetary donations to: Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. Rixeyville, VA 22737 Memo line: “Thanksgiving turkeys.
Supporters can pledge turkeys and hams or money through Nov. 18. Food will be distributed 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the Wayland Blue Ridge Center.
To make arrangements to drop off turkeys or hams or for information, contact Activity Coordinator Nan Butler Roberts at 540/661-2013 or Women’s Auxiliary President Charlotte Johnson at 540/987-3340 or wayland_blueridge@usa.com.
Holiday grief workshop this weekendAre you grieving the death of a loved one this year? Does the mere thought of the holidays fill you with dread?
Culpeper Baptist Church is offering a pair of two-hour workshops at 7:00 p.m. today, Nov. 13 and 10:00 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 14 to help you navigate the upcoming holidays. The class will teach practical coping strategies and helpful hints.
The workshop is structured to include a holiday-themed video session as well as time for group discussion. Participants can lessen the emotional impact of the holidays by knowing ahead of time what to expect and by being prepared to face the holiday gatherings with a measure of peace and assurance. Attendees will learn practical, hope-inspiring ways to survive the unique stresses of the holiday season. Masks are required, CDC social distancing guidelines will be followed. For information, call 540/825-8192.
Sunday morning worship and virtual servicesFree Union Baptist hosts Sunday services at 10 a.m. in the church parking lot, 21649 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper.
Services are also broadcast live on Facebook and Instragram. To tune into morning worship and prayer and Bible Study, call 712/770-4010 and use access code: 666381.
Virtual Morning Prayer is held at 6 a.m. each morning and the Rev. Keith Sherard will also be teaching Virtual Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
Culpeper Food Closet Need of the Week: personal care itemsThe Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are toothbrushes/toothpaste, deodorant, shaving items, shampoo/conditioner, bar soap, hand soap, mini hand sanitizers, face masks, feminine products and toilet paper.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net
