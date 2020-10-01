Culpeper Church of Jesus Christ members offer cemetery service

More than 80 members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Culpeper Ward scrubbed headstones last weekend as part of this year’s Virginia Day To Serve.
Culpeper National Cemetery enjoyed two shifts of about 40 volunteers on Saturday from the church for the state’s initiative officially enacted in 2015 in memory of those who died on September 11, 2001. For the month from Sept. 11 to Oct. 11, residents are encouraged to engage in acts of service.
Following strict COVID-19 guidelines, church members—formerly known as Mormons—cleaned headstones while wearing masks and practicing social distancing, the local congregation announced in a release.
“The reason we wanted to do this is every year we look for service to do in our community,” said Tyler Herring, who organized the volunteers. “It’s an honor to be able to come out to do this every year.”
Justice Cruzan, a Culpeper County High School student, said she volunteered because she had family members who served in the military.
“Keeping their headstones clean is honoring [the fallen],” Cruzan said.
Cemetery Director Matthew Priest said groups spending time volunteering during a pandemic is inspiring.
“Witnessing these volunteers dedicate their time and energy on this beautiful autumn day always renews my commitment to NCA’s mission of honoring Veterans and their eligible family members with a final resting place in national shrines and with lasting tributes that commemorate their service and sacrifice to our Nation,” Priest said in a statement, quoted on a Veterans Administration blog about the event.
“Even in the middle of this pandemic, Americans are going to safely gather to help us honor our servicemembers who have come before us and stood for something greater than themselves,” he added.
Herring said the event was different from previous years with COVID-19 restrictions. He said that didn’t stop the group from coming out.
“We’re still able to social distance,” Herring said. “We’re still able to follow all the mandates we need to, but we’re still able to serve.”
National cemetery directors may allow volunteers to return to the cemetery on a limited basis. Any volunteers who are considered at risk due to COVID-19 are strongly encouraged to wait until conditions improve prior to resuming any volunteer activities.
Priest said volunteers are an essential part of national cemeteries honoring Veterans and ensuring no Veteran ever dies.
“This is the second year that Tyler contacted me about how his team can help memorialize the men and women interred at Culpeper National Cemetery,” Priest said. “I am always amazed when I see so many patriots volunteer their time to help remember those who stood their final formation for us. Service and commitment are two words that are etched in the core of all Americans. That is evident today.”
For information about volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/listcem.asp.
