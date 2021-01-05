Culpeper Circuit Court Clerk Jan Corbin retires, board petitions for March 30 special election

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carson Beard, a clerk in Corbin’s office for more than six years, will serve as interim Circuit Court clerk until the special election, she said. Beard intends to run in the election, she said.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood made the motion Tuesday to petition the court to hold the special election sooner than later—on Tuesday, March 30, versus waiting until the November 2021 general election.

Chase agreed.

“It’s a very high-power job and I just want to level the playing field,” the Stevensburg supervisor said. “Let the citizens decide who they want.”

Holding the special election will cost an estimated $86,000, more than double what it has cost for local elections in recent years.

The costs of elections grew significantly in 2020 due to the expansion of mail absentee and the introduction of Early Voting, according to Culpeper County Voter Registrar James Clements. COVID added expenses that were fortunately covered by grants, he said, adding it is the hope those costs will go down by the second half of 2021.

A state compensation board salaried position, an elected Circuit Court clerk has an average annual salary of more than $118,000 in 2018, according to a pay study that year by the compensation board.