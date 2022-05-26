Culpeper class of 2022 to graduate Friday, Saturday

Like a lighthouse guiding ships in peril, the Culpeper County High School principal has been a beacon.

Dr. Daniel C. Soderholm’s orchestrated leadership helped steer Culpeper High through a tsunami of challenges triggered by a microscopic deadly virus.

All that was normal in the educational world exited the building in March, 2020, as fast as a middle schooler can slam a locker on their final day. Now, fresh from this forced sabbatical, Normal has returned to a school district aching for Old School.

It’s been an arduous 26 months for staff, students and families—none like anyone has experienced.

Soderholm is quick to remind that a massive team effort was in play to help students ride the storm—and achieve success at the intersection of Achievement and Success drives.

The Star-Exponent proposed a few questions for the veteran principal, days before his current seniors walk the walk they’ve dreamt about since they were freshman. He graciously shared some of the feelings and emotions shared by many leading up to the morning of May 28th.

(Note: 2020 CCHS graduation was done virtually and by appointment in the school’s football stadium; one family at a time. Last year, graduation was held in the stadium with families sitting in groups on the field, socially distanced from one another. Other guests were permitted to sit in the bleachers without restriction, as the outdoor regulations were lifted shortly before the ceremony.)

Star-Exponent: Much has happened since your 2019 seniors graduated … how do you feel the 2022 graduation ceremony will play out emotionally?

Soderholm: It seems like every time we have an event this school year, we are doing it for the first time...again. All graduations are special. I cannot rank any of them above others, pandemic restrictions or not. Like each graduation, there will be a great deal of emotions: jubilation, pride, nervous excitement, relief. We love our students.

Star-Exponent: This year’s seniors were sophomores when Covid turned their world upside down. What’s your take on how they have handled, and grown through the challenges of the past couple of years?

Soderholm: Our students are resilient. The impact of isolation and limited access to each other and countless resources has been tremendous. Seeing young people overcome these challenges and still reach their goals is inspiring.

Star-Exponent: Truly, just how ready are we for a return to a normal graduation?

Soderholm: We are ready. Our students have enjoyed classes, lunches, assemblies, pep rallies, field days, field trips, artistic performances, and athletic competitions again this school year. There is a collective desire and need to be together. We are ready to celebrate our graduates with our community and their loved ones.

Star-Exponent: Speak on your staff/teachers who also survived a roller-coaster of educational challenges … how are they looking forward to the events of May 28th?

Soderholm: Our staff is incredible. Meeting the diverse needs of our students, especially during a pandemic, is an unprecedented challenge for us.

The commitment of our teachers and support staff has been herculean. Education is difficult work, but it is a labor of love.

Star-Exponent: Your final thoughts?

Soderholm: Our student speakers at graduation will speak on the topic, Dream Big. Being together again to celebrate our graduates is a dream come true. Through the dark, they followed the light, and their dreams, now, await them all.