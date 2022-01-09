Culpeper closes emergency heat shelter, around 250 REC county customers still without power

Culpeper County closed down its emergency heat shelter at Co. 11 Volunteer Rescue Squad Sunday morning as widespread power outages continued to be restored nearly a week after Winter Storm Frida on Jan. 3.
As of 9:30 a.m., around 250 Rappahannock Electric customers in Culpeper County remained without power, most for the seventh day. Outage sites of less than 100 customers were scattered around the county—in the Boston area, Reva, Brandy Station and Rapidan as of Sunday morning, according to the REC outage map.
“There were no requests for sheltering last night,” said Culpeper EMS Director Bill Ooten in a Sunday morning update. “Seeing that we are getting very close now to a full restoration of power, and have had no needs requested, we are closing down the shelter this morning.”
REC crews were on site or on their way to various outage locations in Culpeper County, according to a list at https://bit.ly/3EXNqsB. These locations included south on Route 15, General Winder Rd, Thoroughfare Church Rd, White Oak Rd, Route 721, and Locust Dale Rd.
System-wide on the REC grid, an estimated 8,600 addresses had not had power restored by Jan. 9 as a small army of some 1,200 linemen, including mutual aid from 12 states, worked around the clock in freezing conditions to do the difficult job. At the peak, REC had some 98,999 outages.
The most outages continued to be in Louisa County with more than 3,000 as of 9 a.m. Sunday and Spotsylvania County with more than 2,400. Orange County had around 700 in the dark and more than 300 in Madison as the day started.
In all, REC reported more than 800 locations where repairs still needed to be made since Frida dumped 10-12 inches of wet snow, mangling the rural electrical infrastructure.
REC President John Hewa on Saturday night was featured in a social media video from the dispatch operation center in Fredericksburg.
He addressed the persistent outages in a week of freezing temperatures and thanked everyone for their patience as the time-consuming work continued. At the time of his update, 12,000 REC customers were without power with that number steadily decreasing through the night.
“We are anticipating having our large outages resolved by the end of the weekend,” Hewa said of outage sites impacting 100-500 customers. “Beginning later on Sunday and throughout the work week next week we’ll be working through the smaller scale outages, scattered outages and all the way down to single account of single business outages.”
REC understands it is extremely difficult to not have power in the winter, he added, thanking customers for their understanding and uplifting comments for the linemen who continue to work tirelessly.
“I can assure you we will continue to work safely and timely until we restore service across the entire REC region,” Hewa said.
Some outages can take more than half a day to make repairs and restore service, according to a Saturday night release from REC spokesperson Casey Hollins.
In Ruther Glen, First Class Lineman Zack Zelenick was part of a pole-replacement crew on Saturday afternoon.
“I know people are getting anxious and want their lights back on,” Zelenick said, as a chain saw buzzed in the background.
“But we have hundreds of broken poles, and each pole can take up to several hours to replace. It just depends on the situation. Just please be patient and know that we’re working to get to everyone’s power on as quickly and safely as possible.”
Saturday morning, REC sent out a safety alert advising people not to touch or move power lines as some customers were reportedly doing attempting to restore power on their own.
“We know this outage is frustrating – nearly a week is a very long time to go without power,” Hollins said. “But please continue to stay safe around any downed electrical equipment. Never touch a downed power line or any other electrical equipment that might be in your area. Please continue to be extremely cautious as our highly skilled crews make their way to additional damage sites.”