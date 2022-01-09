Culpeper closes emergency heat shelter, around 250 REC county customers still without power

“I can assure you we will continue to work safely and timely until we restore service across the entire REC region,” Hewa said.

Some outages can take more than half a day to make repairs and restore service, according to a Saturday night release from REC spokesperson Casey Hollins.

In Ruther Glen, First Class Lineman Zack Zelenick was part of a pole-replacement crew on Saturday afternoon.

“I know people are getting anxious and want their lights back on,” Zelenick said, as a chain saw buzzed in the background.

“But we have hundreds of broken poles, and each pole can take up to several hours to replace. It just depends on the situation. Just please be patient and know that we’re working to get to everyone’s power on as quickly and safely as possible.”

Saturday morning, REC sent out a safety alert advising people not to touch or move power lines as some customers were reportedly doing attempting to restore power on their own.