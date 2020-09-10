Culpeper commission defers action on incomplete solar-plant site plan to Oct. 14

Citing an incomplete application, the county Planning Commission has declined to vote on a site plan for Culpeper’s first-ever solar power plant.
Voting 6-1 after a public hearing Wednesday night, the commission deferred the matter until its Oct. 14 meeting—11 days after the conditional-use permit will expire for the project of Greenwood NextEra Energy.
The Florida-based company can request an extension of the permit—granted Oct. 3, 2018—from the Board of Supervisors. A Star-Exponent message to a solar company spokesperson was not immediately returned.
Planning Commissioner Cindy Thornhill voted against the monthlong deferral for the utility-scale solar power plant proposed on some 1,000 acres along Batna and Blackjack Road in Stevensburg. She said Greenwood had two years to complete its site plan, calling it deficient and incomplete.
Like others, Thornhill expressed concern about keeping rainwater runoff on the multi-parcel site.
“Oh my gosh, there’s a lot of water out there. It’s not going to stay on site,” she said. “I think we’re done. I can’t support a deferral.”
County Planning Director Sam McLearen recommended the delay to allow the applicant more time “to correct the remaining deficiencies.”
Most notably, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has not yet approved a stormwater management plan. County staff also encouraged the applicant to work with VDOT on traffic-control measures in the area during construction.
Land-use attorney Thomas Kleine with the Virginia Beach office of Troutman Sanders again represented the applicant at Wednesday’s meeting, held in the auditorium at Eastern View High School. He said his client had made enormous progress since the past two meetings in providing answers to the many questions posed by the commission.
Solar representatives have been speaking weekly with the DEQ, Kleine said: “We are very close.”
The Board of Supervisors approved the use permit nearly two years ago so construction needs to commence within a certain period, he said. Litigation by neighbors opposed to the project delayed its progress, and so did COVID-19, Kleine said.
The attorney asked the commission to host a special meeting in two weeks—before the use permit expires—to vote on the site plan.
“We will be where we need to be by then,” Kleine said.
Planning Commission Chairman Sanford Reaves Jr. said a special meeting would not be held. He then opened the public hearing.
David Kelsey, owner of Sherwood Farm in Stevensburg, said some of his land’s blackjack soil would be part of the Greenwood Solar project. Whereas the solar plant might be in place for 35 years, he said, it can take that long for anything to grow in the poor soil.
“This project provides us the opportunity to keep our farm,” Kelsey said.
Blackjack Road is not a tourist attraction steeped in history as some say, he said.
Kelsey reflected on the past 60 years in Culpeper and how a lot has changed. “They built a lot of subdivisions,” he said. “That land will never be farmed again.”
A solar project will give the land back eventually, Kelsey said. He added the initiative is good for farmers, Culpeper County and the planet.
Kelsey urged the commission to approve the site plan.
Crystal Hawkins Tingler represented Belle Meade Farm, where a majority of the plant’s solar panels will be placed. Her late father, Stanley Hawkins, strongly advocated for the new use of his farmland before he was killed in an October car accident.
“I will continue to fight for his right and the legacy he left behind,” Tingler said.
She said the solar initiative was “extremely important to him … for the salvation of the land.” Tingler said six of their families live on the property in homes that will back up to the solar panels.
“NextEra and all of the landowners are eager and excited to move forward,” Tingler said.
The entire plant will have approximately 350,000 panels.
Stephanie McDonald spoke against the project, saying she moved to the area two years ago for peace and quiet.
“The county is going to lose a lot of revenue,” McDonald said, mentioning “big consequences” if the project moves forward and disrupts area residents. “It’s a bad thing in all ways.”
The commission heard similar comments from several more residents, who have repeatedly voiced their opposition to industrial-scale solar in Culpeper County.
McLearen read into the record 20 letters of opposition received as emails by county staff.
Much of the correspondence was clearly coordinated, containing the same statements. Writers requested a delay so the local Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield can complete its grant-funded study of Civil War sites in the Rapidan Front area.
A Civil War roundtable in Pasadena, Calif., sent a letter—as did several other writers—saying the solar project would create “an integrity hole” in Culpeper’s historic landscape. At least a half dozen other emails came from other California residents.
The commission adjourned before 10 p.m., after its vote to defer.
Chairman Reaves said the pandemic has caused many delays.
“I feel we are doing the right thing,” he said.
540/825-4315
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!