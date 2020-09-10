Culpeper commission defers action on incomplete solar-plant site plan to Oct. 14

Land-use attorney Thomas Kleine with the Virginia Beach office of Troutman Sanders again represented the applicant at Wednesday’s meeting, held in the auditorium at Eastern View High School. He said his client had made enormous progress since the past two meetings in providing answers to the many questions posed by the commission.

Solar representatives have been speaking weekly with the DEQ, Kleine said: “We are very close.”

The Board of Supervisors approved the use permit nearly two years ago so construction needs to commence within a certain period, he said. Litigation by neighbors opposed to the project delayed its progress, and so did COVID-19, Kleine said.

The attorney asked the commission to host a special meeting in two weeks—before the use permit expires—to vote on the site plan.

“We will be where we need to be by then,” Kleine said.

Planning Commission Chairman Sanford Reaves Jr. said a special meeting would not be held. He then opened the public hearing.