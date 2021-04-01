Culpeper community briefs for April 1, 2021

CulpeperFest will be June 11 in Cyclone Stadium
Like last year’s successfully distanced event, CulpeperFest 2021 will be held in Cyclone Stadium at Eastern View High School.
It will take place 4 to 8 p.m. on June 11. Vendor applications are now being accepted, according to event sponsors at the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.
Fun for the entire family, this year’s event will feature large vehicles, vendors, prizes, giveaways, food, live music, games and so much more. It’s is the Culpeper area’s largest premier business to community event.
This year to keep all attendees, participants and staff safe, walking traffic through the event will be one way with one entrance and one exit.
Booths will be spaced six-feet from each other. Mask wearing is expected and the Chamber will have masks available for attendees and vendors who are in need.
The vendor application is at https://files.constantcontact.com/1468844a001/ 55f3f5a4-a8fd-4119-9ab8-0e8a209ac3b5.pdf
A Gastronomically Good Time: Extension virtual cooking series
Register by April 7 to participate in a series of free, virtual health and nutrition workshops for Culpeper students in grades 3-5 that are fun for the entire family.
The local office of Virginia Cooperative Extension will present live, remote cooking and nutrition lessons each month, starting April 15, as part of the Celebrate Food, Fitness & Family initiative.
Participants will also receive a take-home kit for each lesson that includes a recipe card, cooking tools, ingredients, activity sheet and more. Supply pick up is April 13 for the upcoming class. Register at tinyurl.com/celebratefoodculpeper.
Multi-spectral imaging this week at Graffiti House
A local multidisciplinary team will use leading edge imaging technology to research Civil War graﬃti on the walls of a historic house this week in Brandy Station.
This exciting new area of research is pioneering new applications of advanced systems in Northern Virginia, building on work with the National Park Service, local universities and companies, according to a news release from Brandy Station Foundation.
The same technology used globally to discover ﬁngerprints on a Gettysburg Address draft and early religious texts in monasteries will now be used in Virginia to gain new knowledge about the soldiers who fought on both sides during the Civil War, the release stated.
Michael B. Toth of R.B. Toth Associates LLC in Oakton is slated to do the work today and Friday in an attempt to reveal more faded text and features currently not visible in natural light. This graﬃti oﬀers a rare and valuable insight into the lives of individual soldiers who fought in the Civil War, the release stated.
The Graﬃti House is a two-story frame structure built in 1858 now owned and operated by the Brandy Station Foundation. The interior walls contain inscriptions, drawings, messages, and signatures of Civil war soldiers. When the Civil War began, its plaster walls were unpainted. In 1863 they were covered with extensive graﬃti by both Union and Confederate soldiers. The graﬃti and the walls will be analyzed by researchers capitalizing on the advanced digital imaging technology, with the goal to provide more details previously unseen by the naked eye.