Culpeper community briefs for April 1, 2021

The local office of Virginia Cooperative Extension will present live, remote cooking and nutrition lessons each month, starting April 15, as part of the Celebrate Food, Fitness & Family initiative.

Participants will also receive a take-home kit for each lesson that includes a recipe card, cooking tools, ingredients, activity sheet and more. Supply pick up is April 13 for the upcoming class. Register at tinyurl.com/celebratefoodculpeper.

Multi-spectral imaging this week at Graffiti House

A local multidisciplinary team will use leading edge imaging technology to research Civil War graﬃti on the walls of a historic house this week in Brandy Station.

This exciting new area of research is pioneering new applications of advanced systems in Northern Virginia, building on work with the National Park Service, local universities and companies, according to a news release from Brandy Station Foundation.

The same technology used globally to discover ﬁngerprints on a Gettysburg Address draft and early religious texts in monasteries will now be used in Virginia to gain new knowledge about the soldiers who fought on both sides during the Civil War, the release stated.