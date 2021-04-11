Culpeper community briefs for April 11, 2021

USDA extends grant application deadline

The USDA Value-Added Producer Grant program for farmers and ranchers has received a major funding increase, a lower match requirement, and an application extension.

Applications are now due April 29 for those applying online and must be postmarked by May 4 for anyone applying by mail, according to a release.

Planning grants of up to $75,000 help pay for feasibility studies and business planning that support future financing and business development. Working Capital grants fund up to $250,000 to cover marketing and product development costs. Projects requesting more than $50,000 require a previous feasibility study and business plan to verify viability of the product.

“This versatile grant program is available to individual farmers and ranchers, as well as groups of producers,” said Trenton Buhr, policy associate for the Center for Rural Affairs. “Applicants must develop new products or expand existing markets for value-added products and produce at least 50 percent of the raw agricultural product they plan to add value to.”