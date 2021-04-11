Culpeper community briefs for April 11, 2021

USDA extends grant application deadline
The USDA Value-Added Producer Grant program for farmers and ranchers has received a major funding increase, a lower match requirement, and an application extension.
Applications are now due April 29 for those applying online and must be postmarked by May 4 for anyone applying by mail, according to a release.
Planning grants of up to $75,000 help pay for feasibility studies and business planning that support future financing and business development. Working Capital grants fund up to $250,000 to cover marketing and product development costs. Projects requesting more than $50,000 require a previous feasibility study and business plan to verify viability of the product.
“This versatile grant program is available to individual farmers and ranchers, as well as groups of producers,” said Trenton Buhr, policy associate for the Center for Rural Affairs. “Applicants must develop new products or expand existing markets for value-added products and produce at least 50 percent of the raw agricultural product they plan to add value to.”
Funding for VAPG was increased to $76 million when coronavirus relief legislation was passed by Congress in December. The first round of applications will compete for $35 million, at a 10% cash match. Those whose application scored well, but did not receive a grant in the first round, will be asked to apply again for the remaining $41 million. This second round will require applicants to demonstrate they can supply a 100% match, or 1-to-1, which can be a combination of cash and in-kind contributions.
For information or to get application materials, contact the Virginia office of USDA Rural Development in Richmond at 804/287-1500.The application is at https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/value-added-producer-grants.
Outdoor hiring event April 30 in Orange
Virginia Career Works and Orange County Economic Development Office will host an outdoor hiring event 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 30 in Booster Park near the airport in Orange.
Local students are invited for the first hour of the event to learn about immediate opportunities for summer employment, apprenticeships, and long-term careers. During the second hour of the event, jobseekers from the community are invited to speak to hiring managers with job openings in manufacturing, retail, food service, administration, healthcare, agriculture, logistics, and distribution.
“As businesses are rebounding from the economic impact of the past year, we’re seeing an increase in job opportunities with local employers,” said Marty Bywaters-Baldwin with Virginia Career Works Center.
Orange County Economic Development Director Rose Deal said her office was excited to again team up with Virginia Career Works to host the hiring event. Orange County businesses from a variety of employment sectors will be present and are eager to welcome jobseekers.
“We encourage jobseekers to stop by to learn about and discuss the many career opportunities that exist here in Orange,” Deal said.
The event will be held under the pavilion at Booster Park 11177 Bloomsbury Rd. in Orange. Register at https://bit.ly/3tPggWP. For information, contact Bywaters-Baldwin at 540/847-9238. Free resume writing assistance is also available through the Virginia Career Works Center, 127 Belleview Ave. in Orange or at 540/661-3419.
Wicked Bottom Cross Country shirt order due today
The 12th Wicked Bottom Cross Country 5K and Half-Mile Fun Run will be held on Saturday May 1st, 2021.
Culpeper County Parks & Recreation Department is ordering T-shirts for the event. The deadline to get your event shirt is Sunday, April 11.
Event champion is Battlefield Automotive, and offering free yoga and a glass of wine is Old House Vineyards. A beautiful run or walk through the property will be offered through Lenn park and Old House Vineyards, and a commemorative T-shirt for the event is $30.
Event Finisher Sponsor is Pivot Physical Therapy. Note: A price increase and event shirts will not be provided after Sunday, April 11.
For more event details and to register visit: www.CulpeperRecreation.com click Activities.
Reservations available for Lenn Park and Spilman Park
Culpeper County Parks & Recreation will begin taking reservations for Lenn Park pavilion and Spilman Park shelter on Monday, April 12 for events taking place May through December of 2021. For new procedures, new forms and details about the reservation process, please visit our www.CulpeperRecreation.com.