Culpeper community briefs for April 13, 2021

Virtual Natural Resources camp for high schoolers this July

High school students interested in natural resources are invited to attend the Virginia Academy of Natural Resources, a new virtual camp July 12-16 sponsored by Virginia Department of Forestry and Virginia Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts.

Each morning will feature live presentations from natural resource professionals, with daily themes of aquatics, forestry, soils, or wildlife. Each afternoon, participants will complete field explorations on their own, and further explore topics through videos and reading.

“Since both Camp Woods & Wildlife and Youth Conservation Camp were cancelled due to COVID-19, we wanted to offer an alternative way for teens to explore natural resource topics and careers,” said Bonnie Mahl of VASWCD.

Ellen Powell of VDOF said the self-directed field studies will connect campers with nature in their own backyards, local parks, or woods. Small groups of campers will work together to showcase the natural resources of their region of the state, culminating in group presentations on Friday. Current 9th-12th graders may apply for the Virginia Academy of Natural Resources at https://forms.gle/9mRUt yoaPRvFQY2N9 through April 30. Registration is $25;apply for financial aid at ellen.powell@dof.virginia.gov.