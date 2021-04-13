Culpeper community briefs for April 13, 2021

Water disruption on Thornton Court for pipe upgrade to boost water quality
A temporary disruption in residential water service will occur starting around 8 a.m. today on Thornton Court in the town of Culpeper, weather permitting, for a Public Works project recommended by a recent drinking water study for improving quality.
An existing, aged 4-inch cast iron water main will be abandoned and water distribution service transitioned and upgraded to a new 6-inch ductile iron water main. Affected addresses on Thornton Court will be 101, 102, 105, 106, 109, 110, 113 and 114.
The water main upgrade is in response to the recently completed drinking water system study of the town of Culpeper which found aged equipment needed to be replaced to improve water quality, among other recommendations.
Throughout town, the study identified about 14,000 linear feet of aged galvanized steel and cast iron distribution at multiple locations that should be considered for replacement or rehabilitation during the next 15 years, said Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy.
Some discoloration of water should be expected upon service restoration following today’s work, but should be temporary.
Should water discoloration persist, contact Public Works at 540/825-0285.
Virtual Natural Resources camp for high schoolers this July
High school students interested in natural resources are invited to attend the Virginia Academy of Natural Resources, a new virtual camp July 12-16 sponsored by Virginia Department of Forestry and Virginia Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts.
Each morning will feature live presentations from natural resource professionals, with daily themes of aquatics, forestry, soils, or wildlife. Each afternoon, participants will complete field explorations on their own, and further explore topics through videos and reading.
“Since both Camp Woods & Wildlife and Youth Conservation Camp were cancelled due to COVID-19, we wanted to offer an alternative way for teens to explore natural resource topics and careers,” said Bonnie Mahl of VASWCD.
Ellen Powell of VDOF said the self-directed field studies will connect campers with nature in their own backyards, local parks, or woods. Small groups of campers will work together to showcase the natural resources of their region of the state, culminating in group presentations on Friday. Current 9th-12th graders may apply for the Virginia Academy of Natural Resources at https://forms.gle/9mRUt yoaPRvFQY2N9 through April 30. Registration is $25;apply for financial aid at ellen.powell@dof.virginia.gov.
Animal guards on REC equipment lessens outages
Wildlife is a common culprit for power outages, according to a news release from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. Squirrels alone can cause 1,000 outages in a single year.
When it comes to wayward critters, REC also has a program in place to protect animals and also safeguard electric service. Animal guards are put on transformers and other equipment in locations where they cause the greatest number of outages.
“We take the data and see where the animal-related outages are, and that’s what we focus on,” said director of operations and construction, Daniel Dewey. “The squirrels especially are relentless.”
In addressing the problem, REC crews are also adding padding to existing animal guards and wrapping poles in plastic to deter animals from climbing them.