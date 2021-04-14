Culpeper community briefs for April 14, 2021

Local Democrats virtual forum series continues tonight
Central Virginia Democrats continue its series of April candidates’ forums on Zoom at 7 p.m. tonight, April 14 featuring contenders for lieutenant governor.
The Democratic candidates for the office are: Hala Ayala, Paul Goldman, Elizabeth Guzman, Mark Levine, Andria McLellan, Sean Perryman, Sam Rasoul and Xavier Warren.
The April 21 forum will feature the Democratic candidates for attorney general: Mark Herring and Jerrauld Jones.
The virtual events are sponsored by Democratic committees in Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Louisa, Rappahannock and Spotsylvania as well as Lake of the Woods Democratic Club and LBBT+ Democrat of Virginia.
Reserve a spot for viewing the forums at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0odOorTIrE9YGkUEzfRWM_ 7YTRTl0ls5V
Empowering Culpeper food distribution
Empowering Culpeper will host its monthly food distribution 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.
COVID-19 guidelines remain in place for the distribution. As community members enter the church parking lot, they will be given a number and asked to remain in their cars until it is their turn to enter the building for food pick-up.
One person per household may enter the church at a time unless a caretaker is needed to assist them. Masks should be worn and are available, if needed.
Empowering Culpeper is an all-volunteer food distribution program of People Inc., a Virginia community action agency. For information, contact empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
Culpeper students named to Honor Roll at Grymes Memorial
Various Culpeper area students made the third quarter Honor Roll at Grymes Memorial School in Orange.
They include 5th graders Asher Athar, Cady Bell, Evelyn Lopez-Casillas and Lucy Rabb.
Also named to the Honor Roll from Culpeper was 6th grader Caroline Brand as well as 7th graders Jackson Bell, Michael Brand, Russell Rabb and Sarah Johnson and 8th grader Cesi DeLong.
Get in free Saturday to Shenandoah National Park
This Saturday, April 17 is a Fee Free Day at Shenandoah National Park.
The free admission day kicks off National Park Week at the local natural treasure that experienced a 15.2% increase in visitation in 2020, according to the SNP Trust.
The Park boasts incredible biological diversity, with a rich array of native plants and animals. Anyone with internet access can now enjoy its beauty, history, and conservation efforts this April for a series of events during National Park Week, April 17-25. See details at https://www.snptrust.org/events/national-park-week-2021/
Town park clean-up volunteers needed this weekend
The Culpeper County 2A group will meet 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, April 17 to clear trash and debris from Wine Street Memorial Park, Rockwater Park and Yowell Meadow Park.
Those participating in the clean-up in town of Culpeper parks is asked to bring gloves, a hat, closed-toe shoes and debris clearing tools. Also, please bring children’s books to donate to the lending libraries in the park set up by local Scouts.
Culpeper County ARB and Planning Commission to meet
The Culpeper County Architectural Review Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. tonight, April 14 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
On the agenda is a request from Patriot Land Group LLC for a certificate of appropriateness for placement of outdoor storage facilities and display on around 3.5 acres at Braggs Corner Road and U.S. Route 29. Rogers is a member of the Culpeper County Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on April 14 to consider a request from Rogers for a conditional use permit for the outdoor storage and display along the entrance corridor.
Lions Club yard sale Saturday at Oak Shade UMC
The Culpeper ‘92Lions Club is sponsoring a yard sale/flea market every third Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning this Saturday, April 17 at the Oak Shade Methodist Church, 9006 Rixeyville Rd.
The spaces will rent for $20 each; vendors provide their own table. Vendor set up begins at 7:00 a.m.
Call 540/361-4292 for advance registration or register on-site on a first-come, first-serve basis. All proceeds will be used for local community service projects.