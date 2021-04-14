Culpeper community briefs for April 14, 2021

One person per household may enter the church at a time unless a caretaker is needed to assist them. Masks should be worn and are available, if needed.

Empowering Culpeper is an all-volunteer food distribution program of People Inc., a Virginia community action agency. For information, contact empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.

Culpeper students named to Honor Roll at Grymes Memorial

Various Culpeper area students made the third quarter Honor Roll at Grymes Memorial School in Orange.

They include 5th graders Asher Athar, Cady Bell, Evelyn Lopez-Casillas and Lucy Rabb.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also named to the Honor Roll from Culpeper was 6th grader Caroline Brand as well as 7th graders Jackson Bell, Michael Brand, Russell Rabb and Sarah Johnson and 8th grader Cesi DeLong.

Get in free Saturday to Shenandoah National Park

This Saturday, April 17 is a Fee Free Day at Shenandoah National Park.

The free admission day kicks off National Park Week at the local natural treasure that experienced a 15.2% increase in visitation in 2020, according to the SNP Trust.