 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper community briefs for April 15, 2021
0 comments
top story
community briefs

Culpeper community briefs for April 15, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dogwood trees blooming at Culpeper Courthouse

Dogwood blossoms are resplendent Wednesday, bursting with cheerful spring color on several trees next to Culpeper’s courthouse. The flowering dogwood is Virginia’s state tree and flower.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Museum of Culpeper History reopens today after pandemic

Closed more than a year due to pandemic, The Museum of Culpeper History, located in the historic Train Depot on Commerce Street, re-opens at 10 a.m. today, April 15 to the public after being shuttered for more than a year due to COVID-19.

The museum will host five new temporary exhibits that should interest a wide cross-section of people. The new exhibits going on view will include “Pride and Pageantry: The Town’s Bicentennial Celebration of 1959”; “Crazy in Culpeper”; “Toy Soldiers: The Civil War in Miniature”; “Preservation Culpeper: The A.P. Hill Building”; and “Artists in Culpeper: Elisabeth Piatt.”

Visitation will be limited to no more than 12 people at a time. Face masks are required. Free to all children and to residents of Culpeper County, the museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

Patriots Day at Culpeper cemetery to honor Stevens

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Virginia Society for the Sons of the American Revolution will celebrate Patriots Day at 11 a.m. this Saturday, April 17 in Culpeper Masonic Cemetery on North Main Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Since the annual ‘blessing’ of the soil for the mass grave at Waxhaws has been rescheduled to Aug. 28, the Culpeper Minutemen will have VASSAR President Jeff Thomas collect the blessed Virginia soil to be spread at the site of Virginians killed at the Battle of Waxhaws, according to a group news releases.

This year the soil will be taken from land given by and the burial place of Gen. Edward Stevens, who rests in Culpeper Masonic Cemetery. Stevens will be honored with a new Granite Patriot Marker for Patriots Day.

Grand opening of Lifestyle Physicians Wellness Shop

Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and Lifestyle Physicians at 4 p.m. on April 29 to celebrate the grand opening of its new Wellness and Vitamin Store at 571 James Madison Highway.

Lifestyle Physicians already offers vitamins and supplements through its web site, but the opening of a retail store will allow the growing wellness center to provide more personalized service to clients and guests, according to a chamber news release.

One of Lifestyle Physicians most successful patients, Selena Woodson, will be managing the store full time. She is familiar face in Culpeper and brings firsthand experience with Dr. Sagar Verma’s weight loss and lifestyle practices as well as her own enthusiasm for a wellness lifestyle, the release stated.

Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The clinic will continue to be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays, but the retail store will be closed.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests in Minnesota as former officer is charged

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body of driver whose truck plunged off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel 3 months ago found on Outer Banks
State and Regional News

Body of driver whose truck plunged off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel 3 months ago found on Outer Banks

  • Updated

A body found near Avon in Friday morning is that of Erik Mezick, whose truck plunged off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in December, according to the family. A local resident reported finding the body of a male at 9:14 a.m. on the beach between the villages of Salvo and Avon within the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. It appeared to have been in the ocean for a long time, according to a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News