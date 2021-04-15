Culpeper community briefs for April 15, 2021

Museum of Culpeper History reopens today after pandemic

Closed more than a year due to pandemic, The Museum of Culpeper History, located in the historic Train Depot on Commerce Street, re-opens at 10 a.m. today, April 15 to the public after being shuttered for more than a year due to COVID-19.

The museum will host five new temporary exhibits that should interest a wide cross-section of people. The new exhibits going on view will include “Pride and Pageantry: The Town’s Bicentennial Celebration of 1959”; “Crazy in Culpeper”; “Toy Soldiers: The Civil War in Miniature”; “Preservation Culpeper: The A.P. Hill Building”; and “Artists in Culpeper: Elisabeth Piatt.”

Visitation will be limited to no more than 12 people at a time. Face masks are required. Free to all children and to residents of Culpeper County, the museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

Patriots Day at Culpeper cemetery to honor Stevens

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Virginia Society for the Sons of the American Revolution will celebrate Patriots Day at 11 a.m. this Saturday, April 17 in Culpeper Masonic Cemetery on North Main Street.

