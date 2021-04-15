Culpeper community briefs for April 15, 2021

Museum of Culpeper History reopens today after pandemic
Closed more than a year due to pandemic, The Museum of Culpeper History, located in the historic Train Depot on Commerce Street, re-opens at 10 a.m. today, April 15 to the public after being shuttered for more than a year due to COVID-19.
The museum will host five new temporary exhibits that should interest a wide cross-section of people. The new exhibits going on view will include “Pride and Pageantry: The Town’s Bicentennial Celebration of 1959”; “Crazy in Culpeper”; “Toy Soldiers: The Civil War in Miniature”; “Preservation Culpeper: The A.P. Hill Building”; and “Artists in Culpeper: Elisabeth Piatt.”
Visitation will be limited to no more than 12 people at a time. Face masks are required. Free to all children and to residents of Culpeper County, the museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
Patriots Day at Culpeper cemetery to honor Stevens
The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Virginia Society for the Sons of the American Revolution will celebrate Patriots Day at 11 a.m. this Saturday, April 17 in Culpeper Masonic Cemetery on North Main Street.
Since the annual ‘blessing’ of the soil for the mass grave at Waxhaws has been rescheduled to Aug. 28, the Culpeper Minutemen will have VASSAR President Jeff Thomas collect the blessed Virginia soil to be spread at the site of Virginians killed at the Battle of Waxhaws, according to a group news releases.
This year the soil will be taken from land given by and the burial place of Gen. Edward Stevens, who rests in Culpeper Masonic Cemetery. Stevens will be honored with a new Granite Patriot Marker for Patriots Day.
Grand opening of Lifestyle Physicians Wellness Shop
Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and Lifestyle Physicians at 4 p.m. on April 29 to celebrate the grand opening of its new Wellness and Vitamin Store at 571 James Madison Highway.
Lifestyle Physicians already offers vitamins and supplements through its web site, but the opening of a retail store will allow the growing wellness center to provide more personalized service to clients and guests, according to a chamber news release.
One of Lifestyle Physicians most successful patients, Selena Woodson, will be managing the store full time. She is familiar face in Culpeper and brings firsthand experience with Dr. Sagar Verma’s weight loss and lifestyle practices as well as her own enthusiasm for a wellness lifestyle, the release stated.
Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The clinic will continue to be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays, but the retail store will be closed.