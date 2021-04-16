Culpeper community briefs for April 16, 2021

Thunder Lane to teach free tai chi classPowell Wellness Center instructor Thunder Lane will teach a free tai chi class, open to the community, at 9 a.m. on April 24 in Yowell Meadow Park in Culpeper.
No experience with tai chi is necessary; anyone interested in trying this ancient practice is welcome to come by and join the class. Tai chi nurtures a mind-body connection that can promote relaxation. Practiced regularly, it can support flexibility, strength, energy and stamina.
For information about the free class, contact wpropps@culpeperwellness.org or 540/445-5388.
Spanberger working on infrastructureU.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, met Wednesday with a bipartisan group of colleagues at the White House to discuss a range of Problem Solvers Caucus priorities—including infrastructure, according to a news release from the congresswoman’s office.
“Today’s conversation was a productive, bipartisan discussion—and I appreciated the opportunity to join White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and Mr. Ricchetti to discuss the Problem Solvers Caucus agenda and how the White House can work with both parties to achieve progress on behalf of the American people,” Spanberger said in a statement.
Foster parents needed; training classes are offered People Places is hosting upcoming virtual orientation and certification classes for those interested in becoming foster parents to local children – and the need is great.
With offices in Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley, the nonprofit, foster care agency provides an array of foster care, adoption, and community-based services (mostly youth and family mentoring), serving local communities for more than 45 years.
People Places serves Albemarle, Augusta, Bath, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Highland, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange, Page, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Spotsylvania and all cities and towns within.
“May is National Foster Care Awareness Month and we are really trying to spread awareness about the need for local foster families!” according to a release from People Places. “There is an ongoing foster care crisis with more youth entering the local foster care systems than families to serve them. On any given day, there are more than 900 youth in care in our service region alone, with more than 5,000 in Virginia and nearly 445,000 in the United States.”
In the Staunton and Harrisonburg offices, online orientation for potential foster parents will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. The nine-week virtual training class begins on Tuesday, April 27 with sessions held from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
In the Charlottesville office, online orientation for potential foster parents will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 29. The nine-week virtual training class begins on Thursday, May 6 with sessions held from 6-9 p.m.
For information, see www.peopleplaces.org, or contact info@peopleplaces.org, 434/979-0335 (Charlottesville) or (540/885-8841 (Staunton & Harrisonburg).