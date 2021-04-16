Culpeper community briefs for April 16, 2021

With offices in Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley, the nonprofit, foster care agency provides an array of foster care, adoption, and community-based services (mostly youth and family mentoring), serving local communities for more than 45 years.

People Places serves Albemarle, Augusta, Bath, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Highland, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange, Page, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Spotsylvania and all cities and towns within.

“May is National Foster Care Awareness Month and we are really trying to spread awareness about the need for local foster families!” according to a release from People Places. “There is an ongoing foster care crisis with more youth entering the local foster care systems than families to serve them. On any given day, there are more than 900 youth in care in our service region alone, with more than 5,000 in Virginia and nearly 445,000 in the United States.”

In the Staunton and Harrisonburg offices, online orientation for potential foster parents will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. The nine-week virtual training class begins on Tuesday, April 27 with sessions held from 5:30-8:30 p.m.