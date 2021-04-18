Culpeper community briefs for April 18, 2021

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You also get to know others in our community while helping our community. We always welcome new members, young or old!” the group said in a release.

Attendees are asked to please wear a mask. There is plenty of space in the Fellowship Hall to socially distance. For more info about the Jefferson Ruritan Club, call 540/937-5119 or see www.JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

Trust celebrates National Park Week with virtual programs

Shenandoah National Park Trust continues to celebrate National Park Week with a variety of weekend virtual programs available for registration at snptrust.org/event/national-park-week-2021/

On Sunday, April 18, it’s the Shenandoah Partnership Showcase, highlighting the Trust’s partner organizations to amplify their missions, whether maintaining and protecting our public lands or facilitating park access for members.

On Monday, April 19 the Trust features, Keeping Bears Wild. Shenandoah has a robust bear population, but it takes everyone to keep them safe and healthy. Learn about the efforts Shenandoah National Park makes each season to protect its black bear population and create safer viewing opportunities for the public.

Meeting of Culpeper DSS boards