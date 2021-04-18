Culpeper community briefs for April 18, 2021

County public hearing Tuesday on budget, tax rates
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. this Tuesday, April 20 on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. A public hearing will be held at 8 p.m. on the proposed tax rates for the new fiscal year, starting July 1, including a potential 2-cent hike in the county real estate tax rate.
Prior to the public hearing, at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the Board Personnel Committee will meet in closed session for to discuss and consider the annual performance reviews of the County Administrator and the County Attorney.
Jefferson Ruritan Club monthly meeting in church fellowship hall
The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. this Tuesday April 20 in the fellowship hall behind Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd. in Jeffersonton.
Anyone is invited this free gathering. Zach Turner, owner of the new Death Ridge Brewery in Jeffersonton will be the program speaker.
He will talk about the brewery, the history of the land it’s on and his other agricultural businesses on the land. A short Ruritan business meeting will follow.
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place.
“You also get to know others in our community while helping our community. We always welcome new members, young or old!” the group said in a release.
Attendees are asked to please wear a mask. There is plenty of space in the Fellowship Hall to socially distance. For more info about the Jefferson Ruritan Club, call 540/937-5119 or see www.JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.
Trust celebrates National Park Week with virtual programs
Shenandoah National Park Trust continues to celebrate National Park Week with a variety of weekend virtual programs available for registration at snptrust.org/event/national-park-week-2021/
On Sunday, April 18, it’s the Shenandoah Partnership Showcase, highlighting the Trust’s partner organizations to amplify their missions, whether maintaining and protecting our public lands or facilitating park access for members.
On Monday, April 19 the Trust features, Keeping Bears Wild. Shenandoah has a robust bear population, but it takes everyone to keep them safe and healthy. Learn about the efforts Shenandoah National Park makes each season to protect its black bear population and create safer viewing opportunities for the public.
Meeting of Culpeper DSS boards
The regular monthly board meeting of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start Board will be held at 1 p.m. on April 21 in the conference room at Culpeper County Administration building, 302 N. Main St.
Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting but must follow COVID-19 health screening guidelines. CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. Individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360 at least two working days before the meeting in order to accommodate the request.