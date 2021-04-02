Culpeper community briefs for April 2, 2021

Four Weddings & An Elvis at LOW

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. this Sunday, April 4 for an outdoor performance later this spring of “Four Weddings and Elvis” by Lake of the Woods Players of Orange County.

Performance dates will be May 14, 15, 16, 22 and 23 for the comedy set in a Las Vegas Wedding Chapel.

Sandy, the four times married, thrice divorced wedding chapel owner has certainly seen more than her share of matrimonial mishaps!

Here we witness four of her most memorable weddings, culminating in Sandy’s own fifth and final wedding with the love of her life.

All performances will be held outdoors on the lawn next to the Pavilion at the Community Center. There will be no assigned seating, attendees will bring their own chairs and social distancing will be followed. Make this a fun outdoors experience by bringing a picnic lunch. Beer wine and soda will be for sale.

Reserve tickets at https://www.lowplayers.org/

Culpeper DSS, CHS and Head Start to meet