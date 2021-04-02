Culpeper community briefs for April 2, 2021

Meet state GOP candidates in Orange this Saturday
The Republican Party of Virginia this week announced the final list of state candidates who will appear on the ballot at its May 8 nominating convention.
Registered voters can apply to be a delegate at the convention where the GOP nominees will be chosen. The form is at https://virginia.gop/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Delegate-Pre-File-For-for-Unit-Chairmen-v2.pdf. Culpeper County will have 98 delegate votes, according to the list at the RPV web site.
Candidates deemed qualified by the party for governor are: Amanda Chase, Kirk Cox, Sergio de la Peña, Peter Doran, Octavia Johnson, Pete Snyder and Glenn Youngkin. Republican lieutenant governor candidates that will be on the ballot at the nominating convention are: Puneet Ahluwalia, Lance Allen, Glenn Davis, Tim Hugo, Maeve Rigler and Winsome Sears.
And for attorney general, the Republican candidates are: Leslie Haley, Jason Miyares, Chuck Smith and Jack White.
The Orange County Republican Committee will host a number of the candidates during an event at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday, April 3 at Madison at the Mill, 323 N. Madison Rd. in the town of Orange. Confirmed speakers include Chase, de la Peña, Sears, Allen and Smith.
The public is invited to come and meet the Republican candidates.
Four Weddings & An Elvis at LOW
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. this Sunday, April 4 for an outdoor performance later this spring of “Four Weddings and Elvis” by Lake of the Woods Players of Orange County.
Performance dates will be May 14, 15, 16, 22 and 23 for the comedy set in a Las Vegas Wedding Chapel.
Sandy, the four times married, thrice divorced wedding chapel owner has certainly seen more than her share of matrimonial mishaps!
Here we witness four of her most memorable weddings, culminating in Sandy’s own fifth and final wedding with the love of her life.
All performances will be held outdoors on the lawn next to the Pavilion at the Community Center. There will be no assigned seating, attendees will bring their own chairs and social distancing will be followed. Make this a fun outdoors experience by bringing a picnic lunch. Beer wine and soda will be for sale.
Reserve tickets at https://www.lowplayers.org/
Culpeper DSS, CHS and Head Start to meet
The regular monthly board meeting of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start Board will be held at 1 p.m. on April 12 in the conference room at Culpeper County Administration building, 302 N. Main St.
Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting but must follow COVID-19 health screening guidelines. CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. Individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360 at least two working days before the meeting in order to accommodate the request.