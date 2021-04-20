Culpeper community briefs for April 20, 2021

Roger Mitchell Sr. celebrates 60 years as a Free Mason with the Fairfax Lodge

Roger Mitchell Sr., former sheriff of Culpeper County, was recently was presented with a Certificate and Pin from the Grand Lodge of Virginia of the Ancient, Free and Accepted Masons in recognition of his 60-year anniversary as a Free Mason.

Several members of Mitchell’s lodge, Fairfax Masonic Lodge 43 in Culpeper, made the presentation in his home: “Roger is very proud of his service to Free Masonry and to the community,” according to Fairfax Lodge.

Food Closet Need of the Week: fruit cups and baked beans

The Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church continues to serve the community in a pandemic.

This week’s needs are canned fruit, individual fruit cups and applesauce, pork n’ beans and rice and pasta side dishes.

The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve in a time of social distancing. It depends on community support and cannot do it alone.

For information, see Facebook, ststephensculpeper.net and contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.