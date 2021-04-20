Culpeper community briefs for April 20, 2021

Roger Mitchell Sr. celebrates 60 years as a Free Mason with the Fairfax Lodge
Roger Mitchell Sr., former sheriff of Culpeper County, was recently was presented with a Certificate and Pin from the Grand Lodge of Virginia of the Ancient, Free and Accepted Masons in recognition of his 60-year anniversary as a Free Mason.
Several members of Mitchell’s lodge, Fairfax Masonic Lodge 43 in Culpeper, made the presentation in his home: “Roger is very proud of his service to Free Masonry and to the community,” according to Fairfax Lodge.
Food Closet Need of the Week: fruit cups and baked beans
The Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church continues to serve the community in a pandemic.
This week’s needs are canned fruit, individual fruit cups and applesauce, pork n’ beans and rice and pasta side dishes.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve in a time of social distancing. It depends on community support and cannot do it alone.
For information, see Facebook, ststephensculpeper.net and contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Final virtual forum for Democratic candidates this week
Central Virginia Democrats will conclude this month’s series of virtual candidates’ forums at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, April 21 with contenders for attorney general and governor.
Democratic attorney general candidates Mark Herring and Jerrauld Jones will participate in the scheduled Zoom program.
Also featured will be gubernatorial candidates Justin Fairfax and Jennifer McLellan. Both were unable to attend the earlier governor’s candidate session with the three other Democratic contenders—Lee Carter, Jennifer Carroll Foy, Terry McAuliffe—because the state legislature was meeting, according to organizers.
Democratic committees in Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Louisa, Rappahannock and Spotsylvania as well as Lake of the Woods Democratic Club and LBBT+ Democrat of Virginia are forum sponsors.
Reserve a spot for viewing at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0odO- orTIrE9YGkUEzfRWM_ 7YTRTl0ls5V.
Governor’s candidate Pete Snyder to speak for Madison Republican Women
Madison County Republican Women will welcome guest speaker Pete Snyder, Conservative for Governor, to its meeting at 6:30 p.m. this Tuesday, April 20.
Snyder is co-founder of the The 30-Day Fund that awarded numerous grants to local businesses, including in Culpeper, during the pandemic shutdown and economic downturn.
Sofia de la Peña, will speak on behalf of Sergio de la Peña, Conservative Colonel for Virginia Governor at Tuesday’s meeting. Philip Andrew Hamilton, 57th District House Of Delegates candidate, will introduce her. The meeting will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Rd. in Madison.
Dinner is $10 and will feature fried chicken with great sides and desserts by members. The group will be collecting donations of canned foods to be distributed by MESA to local families in need. For information, contact 923-4300 or 923-4109. CDC advice will be in place at the meeting for distancing.
Shenandoah’s Art in the Park features artists, hosts Zoom discussion
Shenandoah National Park Trust continues to celebrate National Park Week this week with a variety of virtual programs at snptrust.org/event/national-park-week-2021/
Today, April 20, it’s Art in the Park featuring the Trust-funded Artist-in-Residence program. Artists live and work in the park for three-week sessions and engage park visitors in public programs. On this day, incredible artists from over the years will be featured online.
In the evening, join a handful of past Artists-in-Residence virtually to explore the intersectionality of painting, music, and other forms of art over the years.
Former Artist-in-Residence, filmmaker Stace Carter will moderate. Registration is free and open to the public at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ jZQ3CTeURzmO92VX2jMm1w