Culpeper community briefs for April 21, 2021

Work session tonight on proposed energy generation zone

The Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet for a work session at 6 p.m. this Wednesday, April 21 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

The commission will continue its discussion of a creation of a proposed Utility Scale Energy Generation Zone to further regulate large utility generation uses, including wind and solar, in Culpeper County. The meeting is not open to comments, but the public is invited to attend or watch at culpepermedia.org/live-stream or on Comcast Public Access Channel 10 and Verizon Fios Public Access Channel 21.

DSS Boards meet today

The regular monthly board meeting of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start Board will be held at 1 p.m. today, April 21 in the conference room at Culpeper County Administration building, 302 N. Main St.

Interested citizens are welcome to attend but must follow COVID-19 health guidelines.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Earth Day Clean-up in Yowell Meadow

Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals for a day of service.