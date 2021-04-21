Culpeper community briefs for April 21, 2021

Work session tonight on proposed energy generation zone
The Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet for a work session at 6 p.m. this Wednesday, April 21 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
The commission will continue its discussion of a creation of a proposed Utility Scale Energy Generation Zone to further regulate large utility generation uses, including wind and solar, in Culpeper County. The meeting is not open to comments, but the public is invited to attend or watch at culpepermedia.org/live-stream or on Comcast Public Access Channel 10 and Verizon Fios Public Access Channel 21.
DSS Boards meet today
The regular monthly board meeting of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start Board will be held at 1 p.m. today, April 21 in the conference room at Culpeper County Administration building, 302 N. Main St.
Interested citizens are welcome to attend but must follow COVID-19 health guidelines.
Earth Day Clean-up in Yowell Meadow
Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals for a day of service.
In honor of Earth Day, the group has partnered with Friends of the Rappahannock to coordinate a park clean-up event starting at 9:30 a.m. this Friday, April 23 in Culpeper’s Yowell Meadow. Gloves, grabbers, trash bags and water will be provided.
Shenandoah’s Legacy: CCC and civil rights
Shenandoah National Park Trust continues to celebrate National Park Week with a variety of weekend virtual programs at snptrust.org/event/national-park-week-2021/
For today, April 21, Shenandoah’s Legacy is the focus. Shenandoah was the first national park to host the Civilian Conservation Corps. The 10,000 CCC boys who lived and worked in Shenandoah National Park from 1933 – 1942 built campgrounds, picnic grounds, trails and much of the infrastructure visitors still rely on.
Civil rights is also part of Shenandoah’s history; Lewis Mountain in the park’s Central District was the segregated area of the park from 1935 to 1950.
Learn more about the historical legacy of SNP and the future of conservation supported by the Trust.