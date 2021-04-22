Culpeper community briefs for April 22, 2021

Spring Poker Run this Saturday starts from Pepper’s Grill
ABATE of Virginia, Inc, a nonprofit motorcyclist rights organization, is hosting a Spring Poker Run Saturday, April 24.
Approximately 100-mile scenic ride, sign up at Peppers Grill, Culpeper, starting at 10:00 a.m., group ride out at 11:00 a.m. $20 per hand, cash prizes. The ride ends in Amissville. All enthusiasts welcome.
Local youth ‘Nail the Perfect Audition’ in recent workshop
StageWorks held its first ‘Nail the Perfect Audition’ workshop on April 10.
The actors, ages 12-17, learned about building the perfect theatre resume and how to walk into an audition confident and ready, according to program sponsor Windmore Foundation for the Arts.
Particants enjoyed several theatre games – a lot of time spent laughing and enjoying themselves in a live setting with other budding actors like themselves. The youth will be learning how to pick the perfect song and monologue in the next couple of weeks.
StageWorks plans on presenting more workshops like this one including ‘Acting for the Camera’ and an Improv Night in the next few months.
Follow Windmore on FB, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube and at windmorefoundation.org.
12th annual Wicked Bottom 5K & ½ Mile Fun Run in park
Come on out to Lenn Park in Stevensburg on Saturday, May 1 and join Culpeper Parks & Recreation for its 12th annual Wicked Bottom 5K and ½ Mile Fun Run.
The ½ Mile Fun Run begins at 8 a.m. for kids (and anyone not ready for the full 5K) and the 5K open to all ages starts around 8:30 a.m.
Warm up with free socially distanced yoga and take advantage of free childcare for 3 and older during the event, courtesy parks & rec staff. Awards will be provided to overall male/female finishers, and to 1st-3rd place finishers in 11 different age groups immediately after the last runner completes the run.
After the cross-country run, enjoy the scenic beauty of Lenn Park and those 21 & older can relax while listening to music and enjoy a free glass of wine or pint of beer at Old House Vineyards.
Registration begins at 6 a.m. day of for $45 or save $10 and register in advance at www.CulpeperRecreation.com by or before Sunday, April 25. Fun Run registration is $15.