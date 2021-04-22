Culpeper community briefs for April 22, 2021

12th annual Wicked Bottom 5K & ½ Mile Fun Run in park

Come on out to Lenn Park in Stevensburg on Saturday, May 1 and join Culpeper Parks & Recreation for its 12th annual Wicked Bottom 5K and ½ Mile Fun Run.

The ½ Mile Fun Run begins at 8 a.m. for kids (and anyone not ready for the full 5K) and the 5K open to all ages starts around 8:30 a.m.

Warm up with free socially distanced yoga and take advantage of free childcare for 3 and older during the event, courtesy parks & rec staff. Awards will be provided to overall male/female finishers, and to 1st-3rd place finishers in 11 different age groups immediately after the last runner completes the run.

After the cross-country run, enjoy the scenic beauty of Lenn Park and those 21 & older can relax while listening to music and enjoy a free glass of wine or pint of beer at Old House Vineyards.

Registration begins at 6 a.m. day of for $45 or save $10 and register in advance at www.CulpeperRecreation.com by or before Sunday, April 25. Fun Run registration is $15.