Culpeper community briefs for April 23, 2021

Drug Take Back Day this weekend

This Saturday, April 24 is National Drug Take Back Day. Culpeper Police Dept. is partnering with Novant Health UVA Health System and Piedmont CRUSH to collect any old, unused, or expired prescription pill medications.

The collection will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the front entrance to the Culpeper hospital, 501 Sunset Lane, off of Redbud St.

Have prescription medication that isn’t pills but in need of safe disposal? The MedReturn box is always available in the Culpeper PD lobby at 740 Old Brandy Rd.

Orange and Rappahannock shelters receive VDEM grants for back-up generators

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management Thursday announced the award of $2.5 million for shelter upgrades and generators in 17 localities, including Orange and Rappahannock counties.

State Senator L. Louise Lucas introduced the Virginia Emergency Shelter Upgrade Assistance Fund, which went into effect July 1, 2020, with support from the governor.