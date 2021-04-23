Culpeper community briefs for April 23, 2021

Drug Take Back Day this weekend
This Saturday, April 24 is National Drug Take Back Day. Culpeper Police Dept. is partnering with Novant Health UVA Health System and Piedmont CRUSH to collect any old, unused, or expired prescription pill medications.
The collection will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the front entrance to the Culpeper hospital, 501 Sunset Lane, off of Redbud St.
Have prescription medication that isn’t pills but in need of safe disposal? The MedReturn box is always available in the Culpeper PD lobby at 740 Old Brandy Rd.
Orange and Rappahannock shelters receive VDEM grants for back-up generators
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management Thursday announced the award of $2.5 million for shelter upgrades and generators in 17 localities, including Orange and Rappahannock counties.
State Senator L. Louise Lucas introduced the Virginia Emergency Shelter Upgrade Assistance Fund, which went into effect July 1, 2020, with support from the governor.
The program provides matching funds to localities, with local contributions of 25-40 percent to install, maintain, or repair infrastructure related to backup energy generation for emergency shelters. This includes solar energy generators, and in support of improvements to hazard-specific structural integrity (wind retrofit) of shelter facilities owned by the locality, according to VDEM.
The Back-Up Power project for Orange County Emergency Shelter received $200,397 from the state with a local match of $110,550.
Rappahannock received $157,402 from the state with a local match of $88,538 to purchase and install at generator at the local shelter.
On Earth Day, GIANT Company announces $250K Healing the Planet grant program
In celebration of Earth Day and its commitment to healing the planet, The GIANT Company recently announced a new $250,000 Healing the Planet grant program designed to support projects that build on environmental stewardship by connecting families with community green spaces.
The program developed with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful will accept online applications from June 1 to June 30.
“Our latest grant program combines two of The GIANT Company’s key values – healing our planet and connecting families,” said Jessica Groves, manager of social impact, The GIANT Company.
Eligible projects must be located in The GIANT Company’s operating areas in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia or West Virginia. Projects could include park improvements, park builds, watershed restoration, recycling, beautification and greening, community gardens, farmers markets, vacant lot restoration, outdoor classrooms, and tree plantings. A total of $250,000 in funding is available, with grants ranging from $2,500- $25,000. Awardees will be announced late summer.
The grant application will be available June 1 at keeppabeautiful.org/grants-awards/healing-the-planet-grant-application/
The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful also announced that they have distributed 20 free benches, made of recycled plastic bags, to community organizations. Customers can recycle plastic bags at any GIANT or MARTIN’S location. It takes about 10,000 plastic bags to make one park bench. Since 2001, more than 1,800 benches have been donated to local fire departments, churches, schools, townships, parks, and playgrounds. To request a bench, visit giantfoodstores.com/pages/donations.
Today is Outdoor Education Day at Shenandoah for National Park Week
Shenandoah National Park Trust continues to celebrate National Park Week with a variety of weekend virtual programs at snptrust.org/event/national-park-week-2021/
Today, April 23 is Outdoor Education Day. For years, the Trust has funded youth education programs for a variety of elementary school programs in the park, to job opportunities in the park’s education department.
Last year, donors helped fund an increased need for virtual class offerings, giving students in Virginia, Ohio, and even California a chance to access Shenandoah’s wildlife and natural wonders. On this day, learn to help protect Shenandoah’s animals, plant species, and the conservation efforts of many alongside Shenandoah interns and park rangers.
Saturday, April 24 is National Junior Ranger Day in the Shenandoah, ending National Park Week. Show youth the power of the outdoors by introducing them to the Junior Ranger program. Children can earn a badge from Shenandoah National Park, or participate virtually with SNP Trust by becoming a Shenandoah Virtual Ranger.