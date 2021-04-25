Culpeper community briefs for April 25, 2021

Culpeper Christian School Open House

Culpeper Christian School will host an Open House 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 29 at 810 Old Rixeyville Rd. in Culpeper.

Attendees will meet faculty and receive an informational packet. Enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year is open. Culpeper Christian School serves students in K3-8th grades by providing academic excellence from a Christian perspective by offering daily Bible study, fine arts, technology, athletics, and after-school care at an affordable tuition rate, according to a school news release. RSVP for the open house at 540/825-4208. CDC guidelines will be followed during this Open House.

Commission meets virtually this week, watch on YouTube

Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet virtually at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28. The meeting will be available for viewing via the Commission’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVg1Gl7iMDhX3i8OVAJKqEQ.

Public comment may be submitted via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (40/829-7450, ext. 11 by 12:30 p.m. on April 28. The agenda and supporting materials are at rrregion.org.

Spring rabies clinic today at Orange Animal Shelter