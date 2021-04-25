Culpeper community briefs for April 25, 2021

Outdoor job fair Friday in Orange’s Booster Park
Virginia Career Works and Orange County Economic Development Office will host an outdoor hiring event 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 30 in Booster Park in Orange.
Local students are invited for the first hour of the event to learn about immediate opportunities for summer employment, apprenticeships, and long-term careers. During the second hour of the event, jobseekers from the community are invited to speak to hiring managers with job openings in manufacturing, retail, food service, administration, healthcare, agriculture, logistics, and distribution.
“As businesses are rebounding from the economic impact of the past year, we’re seeing an increase in job opportunities with local employers,” said Marty Bywaters-Baldwin with Virginia Career Works Center.
Seventeen local employers will be on hand, including American Woodmark, APS, Battlefield Farms, Dogwood Village, Dunkin’ Doughnuts, FM Expressions, Food Lion, Germanna Community College, Homestead Building Systems, Horton Vineyards, JB Cakes, The Light Well, MVP Staffing, Orange-Madison Coop, RIDGID, UVA Health, & Zamma Corp.
The event will be held under the pavilion at Booster Park 11177 Bloomsbury Rd. in Orange. Register at https://bit.ly/3tPggWP. For information, contact Bywaters-Baldwin at 540/847-9238. Free resume writing assistance is also available through the Virginia Career Works Center, 127 Belleview Ave. in Orange or at 540/661-3419.
Culpeper Christian School Open House
Culpeper Christian School will host an Open House 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 29 at 810 Old Rixeyville Rd. in Culpeper.
Attendees will meet faculty and receive an informational packet. Enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year is open. Culpeper Christian School serves students in K3-8th grades by providing academic excellence from a Christian perspective by offering daily Bible study, fine arts, technology, athletics, and after-school care at an affordable tuition rate, according to a school news release. RSVP for the open house at 540/825-4208. CDC guidelines will be followed during this Open House.
Commission meets virtually this week, watch on YouTube
Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet virtually at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28. The meeting will be available for viewing via the Commission’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVg1Gl7iMDhX3i8OVAJKqEQ.
Public comment may be submitted via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (40/829-7450, ext. 11 by 12:30 p.m. on April 28. The agenda and supporting materials are at rrregion.org.
Spring rabies clinic today at Orange Animal Shelter
The Orange County Animal Shelter will offer its annual Spring Rabies Clinic from noon to 3 p.m. today. This drive thru clinic will be held at the shelter, 11362 Porter Rd. in Orange. Citizens will remain in their vehicles.
This is a rabies clinic. The only services provided will be rabies, distemper, and FVRCP vaccines. A 3-year rabies vaccine will be given with a current rabies certificate, otherwise, a 1-year vaccine will be given. A rabies vaccination for either dogs or cats is $10.00. A distemper vaccine for either dogs or cats is $15. Only check or cash will be accepted. For information, contact the shelter at 540/672-1124.
Local government meetings this week
The Culpeper Town Council Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. this Tuesday, April 27 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St., followed at 10 a.m. with Public Safety, Public Works, Planning & Community Development Committee.
At 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28 the town Light and Power and Water and Wastewater Committee will meet in the Economic Development Center. The Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Town Architectural Review Board will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the economic development office.
The Culpeper Planning Commission will hold a work session at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 29 in the economic development center.