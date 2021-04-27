Culpeper community briefs for April 27, 2021

Food Closet Need of the Week: pancake mix, PB&J and canned meats
This week, the Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal is in need of pancake mix & syrup, peanut butter & jelly and canned meats (Treet, Spam, chicken, tuna).
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve our community during the pandemic. See ststephensculpeper.net or Facebook for ways to help: “We can’t do it alone.” Contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Girls on the Run Piedmont recruiting team sites, coaches
At Girls on the Run Piedmont, many changes have been made to programming to ensure a safe but positive team experience for participating female youth.
The local group is currently looking to recruit team sites and coaches for fall 2021.
“We invite the community to join us as we move forward together. Remember to always lead with an open heart and assume the positive intent of our neighbors during these stressful times,” said Director Kathy Butler. “It is so important that our girls and community feel heard, loved and supported.”
For information, see www.gotrpiedmont.org or call 540/296-GOTR.
For women, by women: free financial webinar Wednesday
A free webinar presented by women for women on financial topics, goals, life insurance, retirement, taxes and easy ways to save will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28.
Gretchen Franti, Julianne Allen & Victoria Neeley host the workshops. Franti is a Rixeyville-based financial associate with Thrivent. Contact 540/937-3525 or gretchen.franti@thrivent.com.
New local emergency communication ham radio group forms
A new emergency communication group has been formed to serve the needs of Culpeper, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock counties.
Amateur radio operators in the area have joined forces to form R3EMCOMM (Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Emergency Communication) to assist in the event of an emergency “when all else fails,” according to a recent news release from Mike Murphy.
Often known as ham radio operators, the group is aligned with Virginia Amateur Radio Emergency Services or VA ARES, said Andy Miles, the Emergency Coordinator for Culpeper County. His call sign is KJ4CCU; Miles also serves as the liaison for ARRL’s ARES team.
Ham radio operators communicate by radio frequency, using radios, antennas, and a variety of analog and digital means. Ham radio operators can be seen on the top of mountains (Summits on the Air), at National Parks (Parks on the Air), and in your own neighborhood (look for those tall towers in the backyards, or long wire antennas).
Program Directors elected at the April meeting and include Mike Murphy KD7PUF (Administration), Mike Lussier AE4ML (Training and Logistics), Pip Oates KN4WOH (Public Affairs), Mike Moore K4MVM (Operations and Planning), and Chuck Richards N4CTR (Safety).
Richards feels that his involvement in the group will be a direct benefit to the area where he lives and invites all interested community members, with or without a ham radio license, to join in.
“When the phones and internet don’t work, due to a natural disaster or other cause, ham radio operators will be there and on the air”, said Moore. “Many members of the group are already using Global Radio Email, also called WinLink, to communicate.”
Contact r3emcomm@gmail.com or join them at 8 p.m. every Wednesday on the air at 147.030 + PL 79.7 Transmit Only.