Culpeper community briefs for April 27, 2021

For women, by women: free financial webinar Wednesday

A free webinar presented by women for women on financial topics, goals, life insurance, retirement, taxes and easy ways to save will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28.

Gretchen Franti, Julianne Allen & Victoria Neeley host the workshops. Franti is a Rixeyville-based financial associate with Thrivent. Contact 540/937-3525 or gretchen.franti@thrivent.com.

New local emergency communication ham radio group forms

A new emergency communication group has been formed to serve the needs of Culpeper, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock counties.

Amateur radio operators in the area have joined forces to form R3EMCOMM (Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Emergency Communication) to assist in the event of an emergency “when all else fails,” according to a recent news release from Mike Murphy.

Often known as ham radio operators, the group is aligned with Virginia Amateur Radio Emergency Services or VA ARES, said Andy Miles, the Emergency Coordinator for Culpeper County. His call sign is KJ4CCU; Miles also serves as the liaison for ARRL’s ARES team.