Culpeper community briefs for April 28, 2021

CCHS Spirit Night tonight at Brewster’sSupport Culpeper County High School Freshman & Sophomore Class Spirit Night from 5 to 8 tonight, April 28 at Brewster’s Real Ice Cream, 16170 Rogers Road in Culpeper. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the classes.

Lifestyle Physicians plans ribbon cutting

Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and Lifestyle Physicians at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 29, to celebrate the grand opening of its new Wellness and Vitamin Store at 571 James Madison Highway.

Lifestyle Physicians already offers vitamins and supplements through its web site and is now opening of a retail space. Selena Woodson, will be managing the store full time. She is familiar face in Culpeper and brings firsthand experience with Dr. Sagar Verma’s weight loss and lifestyle practices as well as her own enthusiasm, the chamber said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

SummerStage concerts planned in StauntonDeveloper Robin Miller recently announced the debut of SummerStage @ The Blackburn, a new outdoor music venue on the grounds of The Blackburn Inn and Conference Center in Staunton. The series will run Friday nights from Memorial Day to Labor Day featuring Americana, roots, country, folk and bluegrass bands from around the nation.