Culpeper community briefs for April 29, 2021

History-church groups tidies road for Earth DayMembers of the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Virginia Society for the Daughters of the American Revolution joined Culpeper Presbyterian Church congregants on Saturday, April 24, to clean up State Route 299 in Culpeper County.
Their daylong effort spanned roadside sprucing up from U.S. 15 to the Best Western motel in the town of Culpeper.
The effort was in observance of Earth Day and in keeping with one of the DAR’s important goals—conservation.
Wicked Bottom 5K Saturday in Lenn ParkCome on out to Lenn Park in Stevensburg this Saturday, May 1, and join Culpeper Parks & Recreation for its 12th annual Wicked Bottom 5K and ½ Mile Fun Run.
The ½ Mile Fun Run begins at 8 a.m. for kids (and anyone not ready for the full 5K). The 5K, open to all ages, starts around 8:30 a.m.
Warm up with free, socially-distanced yoga and take advantage of child care for kids age 3 and older during the event, courtesy of the Parks & Rec staff. Awards will be given to the winners.
Afterwards, enjoy the beauty of Culpeper County’s Lenn Park.
Those 21 and older can relax while listening to music and enjoy a free glass of wine or pint of beer at nearby Old House Vineyards.
Registration begins at 6 a.m. on race day, for $45. Fun Run registration costs $15.
Culpeper Christian School sets open house tonightCulpeper Christian will host an open house 6:30 to 8 tonight, April 29, in the school at 810 Old Rixeyville Road in Culpeper.
Meet the faculty and receive an informational packet. Enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year is open. Call 825-4208 to RSVP. CDC guidelines will be followed.
CCHS pandemic-style prom on SaturdayDue to the latest changes in the governor’s restrictions on social gatherings, the Culpeper County High School prom will be held this Saturday, May 1, albeit a bit differently than originally planned.
The event will be held outside at Culpeper Middle School and CCHS during two separate time slots: 5-7 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.
The Culpeper Middle location will be the parking lot between CMS and CCHS.
The CCHS location is the upper parking lot outside of the auditorium entrance, with 80 participants at each location and time.
The Prom King and Queen will be crowned at each session and location. There will be an outdoor meal. Prom royalty also will be crowned at each event, resulting in four kings and queens.