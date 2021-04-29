Culpeper community briefs for April 29, 2021

History-church groups tidies road for Earth DayMembers of the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Virginia Society for the Daughters of the American Revolution joined Culpeper Presbyterian Church congregants on Saturday, April 24, to clean up State Route 299 in Culpeper County.

Their daylong effort spanned roadside sprucing up from U.S. 15 to the Best Western motel in the town of Culpeper.

The effort was in observance of Earth Day and in keeping with one of the DAR’s important goals—conservation.

Wicked Bottom 5K Saturday in Lenn ParkCome on out to Lenn Park in Stevensburg this Saturday, May 1, and join Culpeper Parks & Recreation for its 12th annual Wicked Bottom 5K and ½ Mile Fun Run.

The ½ Mile Fun Run begins at 8 a.m. for kids (and anyone not ready for the full 5K). The 5K, open to all ages, starts around 8:30 a.m.

Warm up with free, socially-distanced yoga and take advantage of child care for kids age 3 and older during the event, courtesy of the Parks & Rec staff. Awards will be given to the winners.

Afterwards, enjoy the beauty of Culpeper County’s Lenn Park.

