Culpeper community briefs for April 30, 2021

Eagle trapped in netting in Fauquier rehabbed, released by wildlife centerThe Blue Ridge Wildlife Center recently released a majestic bald eagle it treated after the national bird became trapped in fencing near a local state park.

The eagle was exhausted and in need of rehabilitation, according to a center release. After giving it fluids and an overnight stay at the wildlife rescue in Clarke County, near Winchester, the bird was flying around in the facility’s flight cage on the morning before its release back into the wild – close to where it was found trapped in northern Fauquier.

The big day arrived April 20 from Sky Meadows State Park as the cage was opened, the large bird extended its wings and took flight. Center staff felt it was an appropriate Earth Day activity.

South West St. Neighborhood Watch yard sale & Farmer’s Market SaturdayThe South West Street Neighborhood Watch in the town of Culpeper is sponsoring a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, May 1.

Various houses along the southern blocks of West Street and Blue Ridge Avenue will have items in the sale which will also extend to cross streets. At least half a dozen families will be participating. There will be large yellow signs throughout the area.

