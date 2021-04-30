Culpeper community briefs for April 30, 2021

Eagle trapped in netting in Fauquier rehabbed, released by wildlife centerThe Blue Ridge Wildlife Center recently released a majestic bald eagle it treated after the national bird became trapped in fencing near a local state park.
The eagle was exhausted and in need of rehabilitation, according to a center release. After giving it fluids and an overnight stay at the wildlife rescue in Clarke County, near Winchester, the bird was flying around in the facility’s flight cage on the morning before its release back into the wild – close to where it was found trapped in northern Fauquier.
The big day arrived April 20 from Sky Meadows State Park as the cage was opened, the large bird extended its wings and took flight. Center staff felt it was an appropriate Earth Day activity.
South West St. Neighborhood Watch yard sale & Farmer’s Market SaturdayThe South West Street Neighborhood Watch in the town of Culpeper is sponsoring a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, May 1.
Various houses along the southern blocks of West Street and Blue Ridge Avenue will have items in the sale which will also extend to cross streets. At least half a dozen families will be participating. There will be large yellow signs throughout the area.
The sale will be a short walk from Opening Day at the Culpeper Downtown Farmer’s Market, happening 7:30 a.m. to noon on May 1 in the large parking lot of Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. in the historic area known as Sugar Bottom.
Orange Uncorked Wine Festival this weekend at GrelenThe Orange County Chamber of Commerce Orange Uncorked Wine Festival is back this weekend for its 30th anniversary and an assortment of wineries, cideries, vendors, bands and presenters are lined up and ready to go.
The festival will be held at The Market at Grelen at expansive Grelen Nursery 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. A total of 11 wineries and two cideries will be participating.
Listen to live music on Saturday from Enya and the Fellas followed by a performance from Chamomile & Whiskey, a hat contest and a new mustache competition hosted by award-winning beard/mustache competitor, Robert Baker.
Sunday will feature a set from Culpeper musician Aubrey Diggers, a presentation from the festival’s exhibitors and wine and cider makers, a beard competition again hosted by Baker and finally a music performance from The Unsuitables to close out the day.
For many years, the festival was held at nearby James Madison’s Montpelier. It was recently rebranded and relocated to Grelen, a 600-acre property in Orange County. The weekend will offer wildlife demonstrations from Earthquest, a conservation and environmental education non-profit headquartered in Georgia with a secondary location in Virginia.
There will be food from the Grapevine Restaurant, Gregory’s Grill, and Buffalo Wild Wings. Featured beverages will be from Fifty-Third Winery & Vineyard, Castle Glen Winery, Chestnut Oak Vineyard, Eastwood Farm & Winery, Lake Anna Winery, Mattaponi Winery, Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery, Rogers Ford Farm Winery, True Heritage Wines, Well Hung Vineyard, Virginia Mountain Vineyards, Castle Hill Cider, and Cobbler Mountain Cider. See orangevachamber.com/orange-uncorked.