Culpeper community briefs for April 4, 2021

Republicans to welcome guest speakers in AprilGOP candidate for governor Pete Snyder will be the guest speaker for the Madison County Republican Women at its April 20th meeting.
Sofia de la Peña, will speak on behalf of Sergio de la Peña, Conservative Colonel for Virginia Governor. She will be introduced by Philip Andrew Hamilton, House Of Delegates Candidate, 57th District.
The meeting will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Road in Madison and will feature fried chicken with side dishes and desserts by members. Dinner is $10.
The group will be collecting donations of canned foods to be distributed by MESA to local families in need. For more information, please call 923-4300 or 923-4109. CDC Advice in place for social distancing.
Culpeper nonprofits benefit from recent grantsNearly two dozen local nonprofits benefitted from Community Assistance Grants awarded earlier this month by Warrenton-based Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.
The grant program was developed to provide financial assistance to nonprofits that address on-going emergent needs or emergency services for the community.
In order to build and develop community resources and partnerships, NPCF awarded $250,000 to 23 nonprofit organizations with support from the PATH Foundation.
Among the recipients were Free Clinic of Culpeper, which will use the grant to fund a referral coordinator position that will work closely with medical staff and patients on referrals for specialized medical services, community programs, and financial assistance.
Culpeper Literacy Council also received a Community Assistance Grant. The nonprofit will use the money to support Connected Curriculum, a virtual program that supplements classes and tutoring sessions. This program will allow CLC to support more learners in their efforts to improve adult literacy and the lives of the learners.
Emergency tree removal TuesdayThe Town of Culpeper Light & Power Department and Public Works has scheduled to perform emergency tree removal 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Tuesday, April 6 on West Evans Street, weather permitting.
The operation will consist of removing dead tree limbs that are creating a potential fire hazard as well as an electrical hazard to the existing power lines in this area.
A safety work zone will require temporary closure of the west bound corridor of West Evans Street (Sperryville Pike) from North West Street to North Blue Ridge Avenue. Advanced warning signs along with a detour will be displayed in this area assisting with the traffic flow through the work area.
Motorists should expect delays on this corridor and are encouraged to take alternate routes as available. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone. For information, contact 540/825-8165.
Deadline Monday to nominate a veteran The deadline is this Monday, April 5 to nominate a veteran to be honored as part of the Culpeper Hometown Heroes Banner Program.
“A Celebration to Honor our Past and Present Members of the Armed Forces,” the program is now accepting nominees at http://www.culpeperdowntown.com/
Hometown Heroes will honors veterans, both living and deceased, honorably discharged and active duty members of the Armed Forces with banners, to be displayed on light poles within the Culpeper downtown district for Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day starting in spring 2021, according to a news release from program sponsor Culpeper Renaissance Inc.
Each banner will feature the individual’s photo, name, and branch of service and/or credentials.
CRI is accepting donations for the Hometown Heroes Banner Program. Donations can be made via check or credit card. Checks should be made out to CRI and mailed to the CRI office located at 127 West Davis Street, Culpeper, VA 22701. Donations made by credit card may be called in to 540/825-4416.
Young Professionals hosting 1st social of the yearThe Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals will host its first after-hours social of the year 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 8 at Old Trade Brewery in Brandy Station. Join them for snacks, drinks and networking as well as a raffle to benefit The Groundwork Project.
Staying healthy during COVID-19 webinarA free wellness webinar will be held at 2 p.m. on April 8 on the topic of maintaining mind and body health in a pandemic, led by experts from Novant Health UVA Health System.
Dr. Karyn O’Brien, a clinical psychologist, will talk about the importance of meaningful conversations and taking care of your mental health during this time.
Dr. Christina DeVincentis, a physician at UVA Commonwealth Primary Care, will discuss geriatric health and staying healthy with information on weight management and other health issues at the forefront during the pandemic. Aging Together is program sponsor.
Registration is at agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html.
Walk for Hope 5th Annual 5KThe Living the Dream Foundation will host its 5th Annual Walk for Hope 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 17 in Yowell Meadow Park in Culpeper.
The event is in support of those affected by depression, substance abuse or suicide with all proceeds benefitting awareness efforts, youth scholarships and support for survivors. Walk for Hope is in memory of Ben Long (5/26/90-4/12/15).
To be held rain or shine, the gathering will include a quilt raffle, t-shirts, music, face painting, community coalitions, food and a limited edition mask for the first 150 people registered. Registration is $25 and virtual tickets are available. Register for the Walk for Hope on EventBrite – search Living the Dream. Mail tax-deductible contributions to Living the Dream Foundation P.O. Box 4 Culpeper, Va. 22701.
Town Park clean-up sponsored by Culpeper County 2AThe Culpeper County 2A group will meet 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 17 to clear trash and debris from Wine Street Memorial Park, Rockwater Park and Yowell Meadow Park.
Those participating in the clean-up in town of Culpeper parks are asked to bring gloves, a hat, closed-toe shoes and debris clearing tools. Also, please bring children’s books to donate to the lending libraries in the park set up by local Scouts.