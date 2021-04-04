Culpeper community briefs for April 4, 2021

Among the recipients were Free Clinic of Culpeper, which will use the grant to fund a referral coordinator position that will work closely with medical staff and patients on referrals for specialized medical services, community programs, and financial assistance.

Culpeper Literacy Council also received a Community Assistance Grant. The nonprofit will use the money to support Connected Curriculum, a virtual program that supplements classes and tutoring sessions. This program will allow CLC to support more learners in their efforts to improve adult literacy and the lives of the learners.

Emergency tree removal TuesdayThe Town of Culpeper Light & Power Department and Public Works has scheduled to perform emergency tree removal 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Tuesday, April 6 on West Evans Street, weather permitting.

The operation will consist of removing dead tree limbs that are creating a potential fire hazard as well as an electrical hazard to the existing power lines in this area.

A safety work zone will require temporary closure of the west bound corridor of West Evans Street (Sperryville Pike) from North West Street to North Blue Ridge Avenue. Advanced warning signs along with a detour will be displayed in this area assisting with the traffic flow through the work area.