Culpeper community briefs for April 6, 2021

Board of Supervisors hold monthly meetings today

The Culpeper County BOS will meet at 10 a.m. and again at 7 p.m. today, April 6 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

A citizen forum will be held at the night meeting for public comment. See agendas and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.

Culpeper Food Closet needs help

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

Community food and monetary donations keep this ministry going. Please drop off unopened, canned and boxed foods to 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Mon-Fri. or mail a monetary donation to: Culpeper Food Closet, P.O. Box 343, Culpeper, VA 22701.

See ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet or contact 540/825-1177 and culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.

Culpeper DSS boards to meet

The regular monthly board meeting of the Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start boards will be held at 1 p.m. on April 21 in the conference room at Culpeper County Administration building, 302 N. Main St.