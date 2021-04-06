 Skip to main content
Culpeper community briefs for April 6, 2021
community briefs

Culpeper community briefs for April 6, 2021

Dump truck wreck

Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. responded just before 10 p.m. on April 2 to an auto accident. Units arrived on scene to a truck pulling a dump trailer on its roof, with all occupants out of the vehicle. Emergency Services and Culpeper Volunteer Rescue Squad were also on scene.

 CCVFD

Board of Supervisors hold monthly meetings today

The Culpeper County BOS will meet at 10 a.m. and again at 7 p.m. today, April 6 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

A citizen forum will be held at the night meeting for public comment. See agendas and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.

Culpeper Food Closet needs help

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

Community food and monetary donations keep this ministry going. Please drop off unopened, canned and boxed foods to 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Mon-Fri. or mail a monetary donation to: Culpeper Food Closet, P.O. Box 343, Culpeper, VA 22701.

See ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet or contact 540/825-1177 and culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.

Culpeper DSS boards to meet

The regular monthly board meeting of the Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start boards will be held at 1 p.m. on April 21 in the conference room at Culpeper County Administration building, 302 N. Main St.

Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting but must follow COVID-19 health screening guidelines. CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. Individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360 at least two working days before the meeting in order to accommodate the request.

Walk for Hope is April 17 in Yowell Meadow Park

The Living the Dream Foundation will hold its 5th annual Walk for Hope 5K from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 17 in Yowell Meadow Park in Culpeper. The cost is $25 and proceeds benefit suicide awareness efforts and support for survivors. Preregister at eventbrite.com.

Virtual forum Thursday with Democratic gubernatorial candidates

Central Virginia Democrats are hosting a series of candidates’ forums at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in April via Zoom with numerous contenders for state office.

The first forum will be held this Thursday, April 7 featuring Democratic candidates for governor: Lee Carter, Justin Fairfax, Jennifer Carroll Foy, Terry McAuliffe and Jennifer McLellan.

The April 14 forum will feature lieutenant governor candidates: Hala Ayala, Paul Goldman, Elizabeth Guzman, Mark Levine, Andria McLellan, Sean Perryman, Sam Rasoul and Xavier Warren.

The April 21 forum will feature the Democratic candidates for attorney general: Mark Herring and Jerrauld Jones.

This virtual event is sponsored by Democratic committees in Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Louisa, Rappahannock and Spotsylvania as well as Lake of the Woods Democratic Club and LBBT+ Democrat of Virginia.

Reserve a spot for viewing the forums at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0odO-orT IrE9YGkUEzfRWM_ 7YTRTl0ls5V.

Deadline this week to apply for Windmore artists’ scholarship

The deadline is this Thursday, April 8 to apply for the Windmore Foundation for the Arts Scholarship in Honor of Dorothy Skelton and Millie Lane.

Any graduating senior majoring in Fine Arts in college can apply for the scholarship. They can major in visual arts, dance, music, literature, theatre, or any other fine art.

The application is available in hard copy in the school Guidance Office or https://windmorefoundation.org/2021-windmore-foundation-for-the-arts-scholarship/

