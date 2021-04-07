Culpeper community briefs for April 7, 2021

Build Our Community hosts Easter egg huntThe new local nonprofit, Build Our Community, hosted a Community Easter Egg Hunt last Saturday, April 3 at Yowell Meadow Park including an appearance from the Easter Bunny.
The main objective of the event was to inform and demonstrate to local residents that community members can still come together for enjoyment, during a pandemic, according to a release from organizer Shemika Cropp.
The Community Easter Egg Hunt promoted fellowship, reminding local residents that they can still lean and depend on each other. Build Our Community cares and is here to serve the community while fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic and other adversity, Cropp said.
For information on upcoming events, see www.buildourcommunity.org or contact info@buildourcommunity.org
Disc golf tournament on Saturday in OrangeThe deadline is this Thursday, April 8 to register for another fun-filled disc golf tournament this weekend at the Orange County Disc Golf Course.
The individual, co-ed competition sponsored by Orange County Parks & Recreation will take place 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, April 10 at 14111 Litchfield Dr.
Thirty six total holes will be played, with eighteen holes per round. Players will be separated into flights following the first round based on their performance at this non PDGA sanctioned event with no cash prizes. Registration for 16 and older is $25 in the Orange County Parks & Recreation office or at 540/672-5435. Players will have the option to buy a “bonus egg” for additional $5.
Register now for Parks & Rec spring programsSpring is here and registrations are coming in for the various Culpeper County Parks & Recreation programs.
Residents are encouraged to browse through the Spring 2021 Program Guide to find their next fun activity. The department offers virtual and in-person options for those looking to find quality activities, events and classes.
Choose from classes such as yoga, First Aid and/or CPR training, stencil making, cupcake decorating, horsemanship/riding, high school leadership, drawing, painting, nature hikes, stop motion video production, cat toys 101, child/babysitting safety, bread basics and much more! There are also many new offerings, such as the Crafty Creations Sensory Art School and All About Dinosaurs, both programs blending stories, games, crafts and movement into one. Residents 55 and older can inquire about our Crafty Creations Silver Crafters classes as well. Registration deadlines vary and due to limited class sizes, spaces fill quickly.
Call 540/727-3412, see culpeperrecreation.com and on Facebook for up-to-date information.
Soil & Water Conservation District scholarshipsEach year, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District awards up to $5,000 in educational scholarships to students who plan to pursue a career in a conservation-related field.
These scholarships are available to eligible students living in Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. Individuals should apply who are full time students enrolled in, or who have applied to, a college undergraduate or graduate program interested in an area of study that supports soil and water conservation, natural resource management, environmental science or a related field.
For information, contact 540/825-8591 or stephanied@culpeperswcd.org. The application deadline is April 16. Applications may be emailed to stephanied@culpeperswcd.org.