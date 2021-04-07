Culpeper community briefs for April 7, 2021

Build Our Community hosts Easter egg huntThe new local nonprofit, Build Our Community, hosted a Community Easter Egg Hunt last Saturday, April 3 at Yowell Meadow Park including an appearance from the Easter Bunny.

The main objective of the event was to inform and demonstrate to local residents that community members can still come together for enjoyment, during a pandemic, according to a release from organizer Shemika Cropp.

The Community Easter Egg Hunt promoted fellowship, reminding local residents that they can still lean and depend on each other. Build Our Community cares and is here to serve the community while fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic and other adversity, Cropp said.

For information on upcoming events, see www.buildourcommunity.org or contact info@buildourcommunity.org

Disc golf tournament on Saturday in OrangeThe deadline is this Thursday, April 8 to register for another fun-filled disc golf tournament this weekend at the Orange County Disc Golf Course.

The individual, co-ed competition sponsored by Orange County Parks & Recreation will take place 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, April 10 at 14111 Litchfield Dr.

