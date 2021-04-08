Culpeper community briefs for April 8, 2021

Moonshiners at Belmont Farm SaturdayVisit Culpeper County’s Belmont Farm Distillery from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, April 10 to meet Master Distiller Chuck Miller, as well as Tim Smith, JT Smith, Tickle, and Henry Law from the hit Discovery show, “Moonshiners.”

Food will be available for purchase and there will be live music. The legal moonshine distillery is located at 13490 Cedar Run Rd, off of U.S. 522 South.

Writers Symposium to feature publisher The Virginia Writers Club is hosting its Writers Symposium on August 7, featuring keynote speaker Jane Friedman.

Friedman has 20 years of experience in the publishing industry, with expertise in business strategy for authors and publishers. She’s the editor of The Hot Sheet, an essential industry newsletter for authors, and has previously worked for F+W Media and the Virginia Quarterly Review, according to an event releases.

In 2019, Friedman was awarded Publishing Commentator of the Year by Digital Book World. For information, see janefriedman.com/