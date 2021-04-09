Culpeper community briefs for April 9, 2021

Picnic tables can be reserved for $10 and guests may also reserve a 10x10 square for seating for free. Attendees may also ring chairs, blankets and tables and pop-up tents for placement along the fenceline. Outside food and drink are not permitted at the festival. No pets either for the safety of sheep on site.

COVID safety protocols will be observed including face coverings in the festival area. Patrons can remove masks at their table or seating area Hand sanitizer will be available at every winery tent and at the festival entrance and restroom. A hand-washing station will be available near the restroom. For information, contact events.mcparksrec@gmail.com.

Water pipe repair work on Country Club RoadA temporary disruption in water service will occur starting around 8 a.m. this Wednesday, April 14 in the neighborhood around Culpeper Country Club, weather permitting.

Affected addresses will be 630, 640, 650, and 2100 Country Club Road and 1600, 1601, 1611, 1620, 1621, 1630 Stoneybrook Lane, according to a release from the town of Culpeper.

Public Works crews will be in the area to work on a project that will abandon an existing four-inch cast iron water main and transition distribution service to a new six-inch ductile iron water main.

Some discoloration of water should be expected upon service restoration but the condition should be temporary, the town said. Should water discoloration persist contact Public Works at 540/825-0285.