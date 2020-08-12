Buy some fair food, help firefighters
This week is the time to enjoy takeout carnival food without the rides.
Cole Shows Amusements will serve up fair fare from its colorful food trailers from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. this Thursday, Aug. 13, through Sunday, Aug. 16, in front of K&M Lawn, Garden & Arborist Supplies, next to Lidl and across from Walmart, at 160333 Ira Hoffman Lane in the town of Culpeper.
Items will include Italian sausage, cheesesteak, gyros, chicken pita, burgers, hot dogs, French fries, corn dogs, funnel cakes, fried Oreos, candy apples, popcorn, cotton candy, fresh-squeezed lemonade and more.
Part of the proceeds from the sales will go toward the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, one of numerous companies nationwide hit hard by this year’s cancellation of fair and carnivals, a major fundraiser for volunteers.
Need of the Week: Culpeper Food Closet
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during social-distancing.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, needs food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are canned chili and Sloppy Joe, canned greens, and pork and beans.
Food donations can be dropped off from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or visit the Food Closet’s website.
Warbird Showcase is this weekend
The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will host its Warbird Showcase from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Culpeper Regional Airport. In addition to World War II “warbirds” on static display and flying overhead, visitors will have the opportunity to see dozens of immaculately restored classic cars.
There is a nominal fee for car owners to display their vehicles, but entrance to the Warbird Showcase and Car Show is free to the public. The nonprofit Capital Wing appreciates donations.
Warbird rides, starting at $89, will be available in the Capital Wing’s Stinson L-5 forward air controller airplane, Boeing PT-17 Stearman biplane and General Motors’ TBM Avenger, the largest single-engine bomber of WWII. Get advance tickets at http://www.capitalwing.org/ or email CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com. Ride tickets will also be sold on site the day of the event for any flight times still available.
The Warbird Showcase and Car Show will be held in accordance with pandemic guidelines of the federal Centers for Disease Control, the Virginia Department of Health and local health authorities.
This is a family-oriented event with something for everyone. Parking is free. A food truck will be on site for lunch and refreshments.
Nonprofit council virtual town hall
Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce nonprofit council for a virtual town hall taking place at 1 p.m. this Thursday, Aug. 13, to discuss grant and loan opportunities for nonprofits during the pandemic.
Nonprofit council members will also talk about about the issues nonprofits are facing during this time and how the community can help. This town hall is sponsored by Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center. See culpeperchamber.com to sign up and get the link.
Broadband Authority to meet today
The Orange County Broadband Authority will hold a virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, Aug. 12. There will be no physical public access and no opportunity for public comment. View the livestream at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnL_EM-IgrXYdfKcPI8-jOQ.
Parks & Recreation fall activities
The “Live Here Play Here” recreation guide will be available online starting this Thursday, Aug. 13.
The Parks & Recreation Department will be offering a wide variety of in-person and virtual activities this fall including karate, quilting, Zumba and meditation.
See www.CulpeperRecreation.com for a complete listing.
Residents are urged to mark their favorite activity and register early. For in-person activities, the maximum number of participants has been reduced comply with CDC and VDH physical distancing guidelines. The guide will only be available online.
For details, see Culpeper Recreation on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.