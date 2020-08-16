Outdoor Job Fair slated this week in CulpeperAll are invited to an outdoor Job Fair happening 10 a.m. to noon this Thursday, August 20 in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. Five local employers with more than 400 job openings will be on hand.
Displaying pop-up tents with displaying current career opportunities will be: Plow & Hearth, Zamma, Culpeper County Public Schools, EuroComposites, and Grill 309.
Job candidates are asked to wear a mask and bring a resume. Contact the Virginia Career Works – Culpeper Center at 540/212.4570 or marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org for more details and resume assistance.
Kid Pan Alley songwriting & dialogue workshop to be held for teensArts non-profit Kid Pan Alley has launched a special program for youth ages 13-17 that combines songwriting and dialogue. Led by acclaimed songwriters Lea Morris and Robbie Schaefer, this online collaborative workshop, “Listening and Being Heard,” will teach the fundamentals of songwriting while engaging in meaningful dialogue on what “justice” means.
Teens will exchange ideas, learn from each other, and work together to create an original song based on their shared perspectives during the workshop. The next session will take place 2 to 3:30 p.m. on August 24, 26 and 28. No musical experience is necessary.
“During these times of uncertainty and upheaval, music provides an important tool for dialogue, connection, and self-expression,” said Kid Pan Alley Executive Director Jen Jacobsen. “We are thrilled to offer this opportunity for teens to build community and explore their diverse perspectives through songwriting.”
The arts nonprofit is working to partner with schools and community organizations to run this program during the upcoming school year. Tuition for the upcoming online workshop is $95. Scholarships are available at workshops@kidpanalley.org. For information, see www.kidpanalley.org/listening.
Outdoor contact stations at Shenandoah park staffed on weekdaysShenandoah National Park, effective August 14, is now staffing outdoor contact stations at both visitor centers 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. five days a week, weather permitting.
Dickey Ridge Visitor Center’s contact station will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, and the contact station at the visitor center at Big Meadows will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Park stores will be open inside during contact station hours. Exhibits and theaters will remain closed, according to a park post.
Rangers and staff will be available to answer questions, hand out Junior Ranger books and badges, offer pre-stamped papers for passports, supply maps, and assist in planning trips. Visitors are asked to please observe social distancing, wear a mask, and comply with all requests needed to keep park staff and visitors safe.
Drive-thru boxed chicken dinner next weekend at Richardsville VFDThe Richardsville Fire & Rescue Auxiliary is hosting a Drive-Thru Boxed Chicken Dinner event starting at 4 p.m. on August 22 at the stationhouse, 29367 Elys Ford Rd. in Richardsville.
Each box will contain two pieces of chicken (choice of white or dark meat), mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, a biscuit and cookies. Cost is $10 per box delivered to your car. For information, call 540/729-6959.
