Brandy Station VFD extends Fair Food Takeout
In response to the success and community support shown, the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department has extended its Fair Food Takeout on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 18 and 19 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
Cole Shows Amusements started serving up fair fare from its colorful food trailers Thursday in front of K&M Lawn, Garden & Arborist Supplies, next to Lidl and across from Walmart, at 160333 Ira Hoffman Lane in the town of Culpeper.
A portion of proceeds from these sales will benefit Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, one of numerous companies nationwide hard hit due to this year’s cancellation of fair and carnivals, a major fundraiser for volunteers.
Food items include Italian sausage sandwich, cheesesteak, gyros, chicken pita, burgers, hot dogs, French fries, corn dogs, funnel cakes, fried Oreos, candy apples, popcorn, cotton candy, fresh-squeezed lemonade and more.
Outdoor Job Fair slated this week in CulpeperAll are invited to an outdoor Job Fair happening 10 a.m. to noon this Thursday, August 20 in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. Five local employers with more than 400 job openings will be on hand.
Displaying pop-up tents with displaying current career opportunities will be: Plow & Hearth, Zamma, Culpeper County Public Schools, EuroComposites, and Grill 309.
Job candidates are asked to wear a mask and bring a resume. Contact the Virginia Career Works – Culpeper Center at 540/212.4570 or marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org for more details and resume assistance.
Fiber optic cable installation in Culpeper
Underground boring for fiber optic cable service installation will be performed this week by the Town of Culpeper Public Works Department and a telecommunications contractor.
This operation commenced Monday, and will continue through Wednesday, August 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weather permitting. A safety work zone will require temporary closure of the travel lanes with a flagging operation assisting with the traffic flow for the work area.
The boring operations will continue on Evans Street and North West Street, beginning at the intersection of Blue Ride Avenue and Evans Street. A secondary crew will be mobilizing in the southern end of the Town, beginning at the Town corporate limits on Madison Road.
The majority of the operation will be off the roadway or in the shoulder of the southbound lanes of Madison Road.
Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to take alternate routes as available. If you have questions, please call the Public Works Department at (540)825-0285.
Richardsville VFD boxed chicken dinnerThe Richardsville Fire & Rescue Auxiliary is hosting a Drive-Thru Boxed Chicken Dinner event starting at 4 p.m. on August 22 at the stationhouse, 29367 Elys Ford Rd. in Richardsville.
Each box will contain two pieces of chicken (choice of white or dark meat), mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, a biscuit and cookies. Cost is $10 per box delivered to your car. For information, call 540/729-6959.
Williams Street Tree Removal
A dead tree and tree limbs that are creating a potential hazard with power lines in the area will be removed on Williams Street in Culpeper.
On Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Town of Culpeper Public Works and Light and Power departments will complete the work in a coordinated effort, which will require closure of Williams Street temporarily.
Motorists should expect delays on this corridor and are encouraged to take alternate routes as available.
If you have questions, please call the Public Works Department at (540) 825-0285.
