Culpeper community briefs for Aug. 19, 2020

Charity cruise-in at Bruster’s
Cruisin For Heroes will hold its last fundraiser cruise-in at Culpeper’s Bruster’s restaurant on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Last month, more than 40 people took part. Fred and Debbie Davis of Spotsylvania won the Manager’s Choice Trophy for their 1957 Dodge Coronet.
The new owner of Bruster’s will again donate a percentage of event-day sales to the Fisher House Foundation, which provides a “home away from home” for families of patients receiving medical care at military and VA medical centers.
Bruster’s will adhere to the latest CDC and state guidelines, with inside seating available on a limited basis. Masks will be optional when outside, but required when entering the restaurant.
The walk-up window will also be open and is recommended.
Music will be provided by DJ Chip, door prizes for participants will be provided by PDM Motorworks, and a Manager’s Choice Trophy will be provided by Ed’s Awards & Engraving.
This family-friendly fundraising event supports community and the military. For details and to see the flyer, visit www.cruisinforheroes.com or email Lou Realmuto at 4cruiserlou@gmail.com.
Richardsville VFD boxed chicken dinnerThe Richardsville Fire & Rescue Auxiliary is hosting a Drive-Thru Boxed Chicken Dinner event, starting at 4 p.m. Aug. 22 at the station house, 29367 Elys Ford Road in Richardsville.
Each box will contain two pieces of chicken (choice of white or dark meat), mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, a biscuit and cookies. Cost is $10 per box delivered to your car. For information, call 540/729-6959.
Fiber-optic cable work in Culpeper
Underground boring for fiber-optic cable service installation will be performed this week by the Town of Culpeper Public Works Department and a telecommunications contractor.
The operation commenced Monday, and will continue through Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. A safety work zone requires temporary closure of travel lanes, with a flagging operation assisting with traffic flow for the work area.
Boring operations will continue on Evans Street and North West Street, beginning at Blue Ride Avenue and Evans Street. A secondary crew will be mobilizing in the southern end of town, beginning at the corporate limits on Madison Road.
The majority of the operation will be off the road or in the shoulder of the southbound lanes of Madison Road.
Motorists should expect delays, and are encouraged to take alternate routes as available. If you have questions, please call the Public Works Department at 540-825-0285.
Ramp to open Aug. 25 in Warrenton
When a new ramp opens Aug. 25, the grade-separated interchange at the intersection of U.S. 15/17/29 and State Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road)—one of the busiest intersections on U.S. 29 in Fauquier County—will almost be in its final configuration.
The ramp connecting the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project to the acceleration ramp to southbound U.S. 15/17/29 toward Opal will open to traffic Aug. 25, weather permitting. Motorists will also notice traffic pattern changes on Business Route 15/17/29.
The temporary detour via State Route 643 (Meetze Road) will be removed.
Until the project is complete, by Nov. 25, motorists are reminded to be alert for crews working near the travel lanes and to expect lane closures in both directions on U.S. 15/17/29 and flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive). The slip ramps near each roundabout will remain closed to traffic for construction vehicle access.
The contractor is working to complete final project tasks, including the shared-use path, park-and-ride lot, landscaping and lighting.
Under a $19.6 million contract, design-build contractor Shirley Contracting Co. of Lorton, with design services from Dewberry of Fairfax, has worked since February 2018 to design and construct the grade-separated interchange using two roundabouts.
Details about the project, including roundabout driving tips, are found on VDOT’s website at virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/warrentoninterchange.asp.
Get flu shots now at Martin’s
Flu shots are now available at all Martin’s and Giant pharmacies, and drive-up vaccinations at select stores are coming Sept. 13.
From Sept. 13 through Oct. 17, select Giant and Martin’s pharmacies will offer drive-up flu vaccinations where patients can pull into a spot in the designated area of the store parking lot and be vaccinated without leaving their cars. For customers who cannot be safely vaccinated from inside their vehicle or for walk-up customers, seating will be available. Social-distancing measures will be in place if more than one patient is being served.
By Sept. 1, store locations offering drive-up flu vaccinations as well as the dates and times will be available at giantfoodstores.com/flushot or martinsfoods.com/flushot.
In addition to the drive-up flu vaccinations, customers can also visit any in-store pharmacy to receive their vaccination now. Giant and Martin’s pharmacies offer several types of flu shots for children, adults and seniors.
Most insurance plans cover flu shots with zero-dollar copays, including Medicare Part B.
Flu shots are administered by immunizing Giant and Martin’s pharmacists, subject to state regulations. No appointment is needed for both the in-store and drive-up vaccinations.
Brandy Station group sets picnic, meeting
The Brandy Station Foundation will hold its Annual Meeting and Outdoor Picnic at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Graffiti House at 19484 Brandy Road in the historic village of Brandy Station.
The picnic costs $30 per person; proceeds benefit the nonprofit foundation.
Wear masks and bring lawn chairs. Make reservations by Sept. 7; email Larrypullen@gmail.com.