Culpeper community briefs for Aug. 20, 2020

Capital Wing expands Warbird rides
To meet the public desire to fly in a WWII warbird the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force has added several more dates to its Warbird Showcase schedule.
The Warbird Showcase has added Saturday and Sunday, August 29 and 30, as well as Labor Day weekend, Saturday through Monday, September 5, 6 and 7. All Warbird Rides on these dates will take place at the Culpeper Regional Airport. The Showcase on August 29 will also include a Car Show.
Warbird Rides are available in a Stinson L-5, the first Forward Air Controller airplane, a Boeing Stearman bi-plane Primary Trainer and a TBM Avenger, the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII. Email CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com for online links to order advance tickets for all Warbird Showcase dates.
Email CapWingMedia@Gmail.com for information on registering a vehicle for the Car Show and having its photo taken in front of our 1945 TBM Avenger Torpedo Bomber.
All Capital Wing “Warbird Showcase” events will be held in accordance with coronavirus pandemic guidelines of the CDC, State of Virginia and local health authorities.
Parking and entrance are free, although the non-profit Capital Wing will appreciate donations.
Outdoor Job Fair slated Thursday in Culpeper
All are invited to an outdoor Job Fair happening 10 a.m. to noon this Thursday, August 20 in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. Five local employers with more than 400 job openings will be on hand.
Displaying pop-up tents with displaying current career opportunities will be: Plow & Hearth, Zamma, Culpeper County Public Schools, EuroComposites, and Grill 309.
Job candidates are asked to wear a mask and bring a resume. Contact the Virginia Career Works – Culpeper Center at 540/212.4570 or marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org for more details and resume assistance.
Ramp to open Aug. 25 in Warrenton
When a new ramp opens Aug. 25, the grade-separated interchange at the intersection of U.S. 15/17/29 and State Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road)—one of the busiest intersections on U.S. 29 in Fauquier County—will almost be in its final configuration.
The ramp connecting the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project to the acceleration ramp to southbound U.S. 15/17/29 toward Opal will open to traffic Aug. 25, weather permitting. Motorists will also notice traffic pattern changes on Business Route 15/17/29.
The temporary detour via State Route 643 (Meetze Road) will be removed.
Until the project is complete, by Nov. 25, motorists are reminded to be alert for crews working near the travel lanes and to expect lane closures in both directions on U.S. 15/17/29 and flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive). The slip ramps near each roundabout will remain closed to traffic for construction vehicle access.
The contractor is working to complete final project tasks, including the shared-use path, park-and-ride lot, landscaping and lighting.
Under a $19.6 million contract, design-build contractor Shirley Contracting Co. of Lorton, with design services from Dewberry of Fairfax, has worked since February 2018 to design and construct the grade-separated interchange using two roundabouts.
Details about the project, including roundabout driving tips, are found on VDOT’s website at virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/warrentoninterchange.asp.
Brandy Station group sets picnic, meeting
The Brandy Station Foundation will hold its Annual Meeting and Outdoor Picnic at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Graffiti House at 19484 Brandy Road in the historic village of Brandy Station.
The picnic costs $30 per person; proceeds benefit the nonprofit foundation.
Wear masks and bring lawn chairs. Make reservations by Sept. 7; email Larrypullen@gmail.com.